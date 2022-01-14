Kali Linux 2022.2 Is Here with GNOME 42, KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS, and New Tools
Kali Linux 2022.2 is here exactly three months after Kali Linux 2022.1 and it’s powered by the Linux 5.16 kernel series, which unfortunately reached end-of-life (EOL) last month and it will no longer receive maintenance updates from upstream that patch security vulnerabilities or fix bugs.
Kali Linux still uses the lightweight and customizable Xfce as the default desktop environment, which, in this release, received a bunch of tweaks including a new simplified panel layout for ARM devices, default wallpaper for multi-monitor setups, mouse pointer size improvements, and other changes to make your workflow smoother.
