FreeBSD 13.1 Released
The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team is pleased to announce the availability of FreeBSD 13.1-RELEASE. This is the second release of the stable/13 branch.
The release notes for FreeBSD 13.1-RELEASE contain a summary of the changes made to the FreeBSD base system on the 13-STABLE development line. This document lists applicable security advisories that were issued since the last release, as well as significant changes to the FreeBSD kernel and userland. Some brief remarks on upgrading are also presented.
This document lists errata items for FreeBSD 13.1-RELEASE, containing significant information discovered after the release or too late in the release cycle to be otherwise included in the release documentation. This information includes security advisories, as well as news relating to the software or documentation that could affect its operation or usability. An up-to-date version of this document should always be consulted before installing this version of FreeBSD.
FreeBSD releases are classified into Production Releases and Legacy Releases. Production releases are best suited to users looking for the latest new features. Legacy releases are for users wishing to stay with a more conservative upgrade strategy.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MongoDB is a document-oriented NoSQL database used for high-volume data storage. Instead of using tables and rows as in the traditional relational databases. MongoDB is available in two editions: Community and Enterprise.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MongoDB NoSQL database server on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Pip is the recommended package installer for python, with which you can install any python library or package that is present in the Python Package Index (and other indexes).
Pip is a command-line tool that is cross-platform, featuring easy-to-use commands to manage your python packages. Like Python, pip has two versions, Pip 3 for Python 3 and Pip 2 for Python 2.
This article explains how to install both of them in Ubuntu 20.04 (the guide works for other releases of Ubuntu and most Debian-based distros).
As a software developer on the go, one of the very first use cases that I started investigating after installing Linux on my first tablet was that of using a portable device as a secondary display for another Linux machine. Ideally, this would happen wirelessly (or wired, if that involved lower power consumption), with unnoticeable delay, and - why not - even including real-time touchscreen input.
The journey, however, took longer than planned. Existing solutions, like VNC, tend to be strangely laggy, and others, like Miracast, are so deeply enclosed in proprietary protocols that they do not scale well to a bug-free experience on all devices. The first solution to this problem, at an even less stable stage than currently, was my most shared post ever on Twitter, so I decided to write a post on how this was done.
One of the most striking features of operating systems of the past were the startup sounds when you logged into your computer. For whatever reason, most Linux desktops don't incorporate a startup sound. But we can easily add one, regardless of distribution or desktop environment or window manager.
The KINO-TGL is equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core Processors (Tiger Lake), 64GB of DDR4 RAM, quadruple display, and abundant expansion slots including PCIe x4 and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth support.
The KINO-TGL offers four processor configurations. There are three board variations which integrate Intel Tiger Lake processors (i3, i5 and i7), and there is one low-cost version which incorporates the Intel Celeron 6305 (up to 1.8GHz).
Muse Lab’s iCESugar-nano is a tiny FPGA board based on Lattice Semi iCE40LP1K-CM36 programmable via its USB-C port through on-board iCELink debugger, and exposing I/Os for three standard PMOD connectors.
The board is fully supported by Yosys open-source toolchain ( Yosys+ nextpnr + IceStorm), and the onboard debugger supports drag-and-drop programming so that you can just drag the FPGA bitstream into the virtual disk to program it through a USB Type-C cable.
Canonical, the maker of Ubuntu, today released data from a new global survey revealing the goals, benefits, and challenges of cloud-native technologies. The second annual Kubernetes and Cloud Native Operations report has surveyed more than 1,300 IT professionals over the last year about their usage of Kubernetes, bare metal, VMs, containers, and serverless applications. The report also includes insights gathered by Canonical from experts at AWS, Google, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Microsoft, WeaveWorks, and others.
[...]
Nearly 50% of respondents reported that lack of in-house skills and limited manpower were the biggest challenges when migrating to or using Kubernetes and containers.
I have fallen behind here. Unknown to me, those schedulers have been deprecated for the last couple of years, and now completely gone from the kernel.
What kernel version did this happen? How long have I been running Easy with "[none]" I/O scheduling? Haven't noticed any performance degradation.
An old problem has come back to haunt us. Debian Bookworm has redshift package version 1.12, which is broken. Or rather, the CLI utility is broken. Version 1.11 works.
The systray has a screen brightness and colour tinting applet, that is a GUI for the redshift CLI utility.
Windows admins have been expressing their dismay at Microsoft's decision to move the Quick Assist remote assistance tool to the Microsoft Store.
You may have heard about Wordle, a simple online game that went viral over the past few months. Wordle was created by Josh Wardle who sold it to the New York Times.
Wordle is reminiscent of the late 80’s game show Lingo.
Fancy playing Wordle on your desktop? Warble is inspired by (and not affiliated with) by Wordle. It differs from Warble in a few respects, notably that you’re not limited to one puzzle a day.
Warble is written in Vala and Gtk.
It's time for 2022's first GoGodotJam!
GoGodotJam is a Festival that celebrates Godot's Awesome Community. Join them in live events with tutorials, workshops, interviews and more - all culminating with a Game Jam.
Kernel and Graphics: Brendan Gregg, Power Management, and V3DV
Chipmaker Intel in recent weeks has poached open source veterans from the likes of Apple and Netflix as it looks to clean up the Linux kernel and reestablish a dialog with the open source community.
The chipmaker last month hired Arun Gupta, who formerly was at Apple, to be vice president and general manager for open ecosystem. Shortly after, the company tapped Brendan Gregg, formerly from Netflix and an expert on Linux performance tools, to be an Intel fellow.
Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA have been hard at work to make sure any new technology released now and in the future will be fully compatible with the upcoming Linux 5.19 kernel. Intel's open-source team has recently added a new update to the kernel for DG2/Arc Alchemist dGPU support and is looking to be in better standards than previously from Team Blue. The update created includes the addition of current IDs and support for compute tasks, allowing the latest kernel to offer enhanced power management handling for the Arc Alchemist family of graphics.
We haven’t posted updates to the work done on the V3DV driver since
we announced the driver becoming Vulkan 1.1 Conformant.
But after reaching that milestone, we’ve been very busy working on more improvements, so let’s summarize the work done since then.
[...]
This worked fine in general, except for synchronization. The V3D kernel interface only supported one synchronization object per submission. This didn’t properly map with Vulkan synchronization, which is more detailed and complex, and allowed defining several semaphores/fences. We initially handled the situation with workarounds, and left some optional features as unsupported.
