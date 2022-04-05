Programming Leftovers
Will Tauri become the next big thing to build desktop apps?
Rust is a general-purpose statically-typed programming language that focuses on performance, safety, and concurrency. As it is popularity is growing, Rust community gained a proper attentive for Electron, which allows developers to build a desktop apps using web technologies, HTML, JavaScript, and JavaScript frameworks. So, here comes Tauri.
Python is getting faster: Major performance tweaks on horizon
The next version of the standard Python interpreter, CPython, is expected in October. It will include significant performance improvements and support for running inside the browser.
Last week, the first Python language summit since 2019 took place in Salt Lake City. At the event, the language's development team announced various changes for the forthcoming version of the language, as well as its near future. The Reg has covered some future improvements before, and as they get closer, details are becoming clear, as well as what's coming in Python 3.12.
There are multiple editions of Python out there, including interpreters for the JVM and .NET CLR, as well as compilers, but the core implementation of the language is the CPython interpreter. This has some well-known limitations, including the Global Interpreter Lock or GIL, which prevents the language from taking full advantage of multicore processors.
2022.20 439/468 – Rakudo Weekly News
Anton Antonov reminded us that there is a cool Raku module in the ecosystem called Chemistry::Stoichiometry which allows you to do stochiometry: calculation of molecular masses for chemical compound formulas, and perhaps more interestingly doing chemical equations balancing! With support for many (natural) languages!
PiNote is not your traditional open-source code editor
PiNote is a simple lightweight open-source code editor for Windows, Linux, and macOS. It is a small software package, written using Free Pascal and Lazarus IDE.
PiNote supports multiple languages, macro, syntax highlighting, built-in file encryption and decryption, and more other features.
Google releases Flutter 3 with support for 6 platforms, wins praise from Xamarin co-founder [Ed: Microsoft's propagandist Tim Anderson now uses another publisher to boost other Microsoft moles]
OpenSSF, Linux Foundation Want to Replace C, C++ [Ed: Pushing Microsoft GitHub (NSA) in the name of "security" is a terrible idea and a shift towards proprietary software in the toolchain]
The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) and the Linux Foundation released an action plan to improve open source software’s security and resilience. Part of that is eliminating non-memory-safe programming languages like C and C++.
The action plan specifically proposes a $5.5 million investment to remove root causes of vulnerabilities by replacing non-memory-safe languages.
Status update, May 2022
This was an exciting month: the Hare programming language is a secret no more! You can now try out the programming language I first teased over a year ago and tell me what you think. I hope you like it! I’m quite pleased with it so far.
One thing Hare has done is allow me to unshelve several projects which were blocked pending the availability of a suitable language to write them in. I have actually been working on several of these for a while now — and several more are to come later — but I couldn’t share them thanks to Hare’s policy of secrecy early in its development. Allow me to introduce you to a few projects!
Helios is a micro-kernel for x86_64, and ideally later for aarch64 and riscv64 as well (and possibly other targets as Hare grows additional ports). We have a few things working, such as paging and interrupts, and as of this morning we have entered userspace. Next up is rigging up syscalls and scheduling, then we’re going to start fleshing out an L4-inspired API and writing some drivers in userspace.
CudaText is an open-source code editor with minimal requirement
CudaText is a cross-platform text editor, written in Object Pascal. It is open source project and can be used free of charge, even for business. It starts quite fast: ~0.3 sec with ~30 plugins, on Linux on CPU Intel Core i3 3GHz.
Daily Buggle | [bobulate]
For FreeBSD things, there are four bug lists I keep track of; those are the “important bits” for me. It’s my bugs, and CMake bugs, and desktop bugs, and KDE bugs. Four lists, and sort-of-easy to query from FreeBSD’s bugzilla. I sometimes post to the socials a “daily buggle” of the counts of those lists. That started as a spoof of Wordle posts (I prefer Worldle myself) but has now grown to a tool of its own.
