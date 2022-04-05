FFmpeg is one of those modern marvels of open source software. It is a suite of libraries and smaller programs to handle video and audio files primarily.

It works with images and other multimedia files such as video streaming formats. It has lots of uses like video transcoding, video editing, video scaling, video cropping or other video manipulation work.

At its heart FFmpeg is a command line tool used with the ffmpeg command.

It has a basic simple video player and ability to probe video media information for analysis.

FFmpeg is also included in the workflow of other software like the popular video player VLC. Enterprise companies like YouTube use it in their core processing when ingesting video uploads.

Overall FFmpeg can play, record, convert, and stream audio and video. It includes libavcodec – the leading audio/video codec library.

In this tutorial we’ll install FFmpeg and learn how to use some its most popular features through practical examples and detailed explanations.