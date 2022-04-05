today's leftovers
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 177 – Late Night Linux
Graham plays with a synth, old desktops live on, Generation X11 yells at cloud, Will has been a naughty boy, TV alternatives, and Linux on weird hardware.
-
Where Do You Go After The Ancient Thinkpads - Invidious
I've never understood why so may Linux users like buying ancient thinkpads but it is what it is, but that got me thinking, what in the world is the plan after these devices are gone where do you go then
-
Surf Ice is an open-source brain surface renderer
Surf Ice, an open-source software package for visualizing connectome networks, tractography and statistical maps on top of anatomical brain images.
-
CISA Adds Two Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog [Ed: VMware in trouble again]
CISA has added two new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise. Note: to view the newly added vulnerabilities in the catalog, click on the arrow on the of the "Date Added to Catalog" column, which will sort by descending dates.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 354 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Hackers getting married
We had several of our old-time friends from the GNU Project, and some guests with young children still unused to such an international context who soon enough learned to enjoy the sound of different languages and the happy chaos of people meeting for the first time, some more traditional if not formal, others fun and weird.
Fedora Releases and Red Hat/IBM Puff Pieces
These two Linux desktops are the simplest picks for new users
Let's face it, any time you come across articles that offer advice on choosing the right Linux distribution, they tend to get bogged down in a lot of technical advice that rarely (if ever) applies to those who've never experienced Linux. They'll speak of things like rolling releases, package managers, kernels, open-source licensing, and other features and ideologies that not only have little bearing on those new to Linux and open-source technology but mire the decision in unnecessary complications. I want to take a very different approach, one that should make the process quite simple for anyone looking to dive into the world of desktop Linux for the first time. I'm going to shrug off the usual advice and aim straight for the heart of the matter. What exactly is that matter?
Recent comments
3 hours 51 min ago
6 hours 11 min ago
6 hours 16 min ago
17 hours 4 min ago
1 day 6 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago