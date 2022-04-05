today's howtos Comprehensive Guide to Using FFmpeg to Convert Media Files FFmpeg is one of those modern marvels of open source software. It is a suite of libraries and smaller programs to handle video and audio files primarily. It works with images and other multimedia files such as video streaming formats. It has lots of uses like video transcoding, video editing, video scaling, video cropping or other video manipulation work. At its heart FFmpeg is a command line tool used with the ffmpeg command. It has a basic simple video player and ability to probe video media information for analysis. FFmpeg is also included in the workflow of other software like the popular video player VLC. Enterprise companies like YouTube use it in their core processing when ingesting video uploads. Overall FFmpeg can play, record, convert, and stream audio and video. It includes libavcodec – the leading audio/video codec library. In this tutorial we’ll install FFmpeg and learn how to use some its most popular features through practical examples and detailed explanations.

Extracting substrings on Linux [Ed: This should say "GNU", not "Linux"] There are many ways to extract substrings from lines of text using Linux and doing so can be extremely useful when preparing scripts that may be used to process large amounts of data. This post describes ways you can take advantage of the commands that make extracting substrings easy.

How to Install WordPress with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04

How to install Godot Mono 3.4.4 on a Chromebook

How to install Steam Link on Debian 11 - Invidious In this video, we are looking at how to install Steam Link on Debian 11.

Hackers getting married We had several of our old-time friends from the GNU Project, and some guests with young children still unused to such an international context who soon enough learned to enjoy the sound of different languages and the happy chaos of people meeting for the first time, some more traditional if not formal, others fun and weird.