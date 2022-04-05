today's howtos
Ubuntu 22.04 Change Desktop Icon Size
As a Linux user, you may have used the GNOME Tweak application. This permits users to customize the appearance of the Ubuntu 22.04 desktop environment. You can utilize the Tweak Tool for workspace settings, top bar, quick launch bar, title bar, clicking actions, and much more. However, the functionality of changing desktop icon size has been removed from the GNOME Tweak 40 version. Instead, you can use the GNOME Shell Extension for the same purpose.
This write-up will discuss the method for changing desktop icon size in Ubuntu 22.04 using GNOME Shell Extension. So, let’s start!
How to install and configure Wine on Ubuntu 22.04
Wine is a free compatibility layer that permits you to run Windows programs on Unix-based operating systems such as macOS, FreeBSD, and Linux. Wine is an acronym for “Wine Is Not an Emulator”. The functionality of the Wine application is similar to an emulator; however, it utilizes different techniques to boost performance. It converts Windows system calls into POSIX calls that can then be used by Unix and other Linux-based operating systems such as Ubuntu 22.04.
This write-up will discuss the procedure of installing and configuring Wine on Ubuntu 22.04. So, let’s start!
Install and Use TeamViewer on Ubuntu 22.04
TeamViewer is a secure remote connectivity software that permits you to connect to any device across the globe. With the help of VPN connections, it is utilized for sharing files, web conferences, online meetings, and establishing desktop sharing sessions. You can install this remote desktop sharing software on different operating systems including macOS, Windows, and Linux-based systems such as Ubuntu 22.04.
This write-up will discuss the procedure to install and use TeamViewer on Ubuntu 22.04. So, let’s start!
Setting Up Static IP Address on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Linux-based systems such as Ubuntu 22.04 offer two major options for configuring the network interfaces when it comes to IP addresses. You can either utilize DHCP to get an IP address automatically or set a Static IP Address that will never change. More specifically, setting Static IP address assists in granting someone remote access or in a situation when you want to host a web server.
This write-up will discuss the procedure of setting a Static IP address on Ubuntu 22.04 using two different methods. So, let’s start!
How to Check Video Files Formats in Linux
As a Linux user, knowing the video formats of the video files we are using for our projects or work is important for the swift performance and completion of the set project/work objectives.
The main reason for checking the video formats of video files in Linux; especially when handling them under a video editor software, depends on the ownership rights status that a software company may have on the video format in question.
10 Fun Free and Open Source First Person Shooter Games
This is a computer game genre focused on guns and other weapon-based fighting using a first-person perspective. They are a type of three-dimensional shooter game. Pick up your weapon, enter the battle arena, and take on your enemy in these fast and furious games. It’s sometimes claimed that the concept of a first-person shooter originated with the release of Doom, almost 30 years ago. While Doom was definitely not the first in this genre, although it was an important game in promoting the genre. One of the earliest FPS games was Spasim (“Space Simulation”) released in March 1974. The game included wireframe 3D graphics, local multiplayer, the first-person perspective, and ships and weapons based on Star Trek. The game was played on the PLATO computer system and was heavily influenced by another PLATO space multiplayer game Empire. All of the games featured below are highly addictive, immersive, fascinating, and hugely satisfying. Attractive graphics are an important element to any shooting game. But these games also have great gameplay coupled with the urge of always having just one more play. And as the source code is freely available, anyone can pick up, modify, and expand upon the games.
4 ways you can preserve the Earth’s livability with open source
Before taking action, it is important to assess your impact on the environment in a scientific way. With more accurate information, you can focus your efforts where the most potential lies. Open science discloses the models behind these measurements, which reduces uncertainties in the long term through continuous improvement and observation. Open source tools make it possible to remain objective and make meaningful comparisons to guide decision making. These decisions happen constantly, both in the consumption of everyday resources and in the use and development of digital products. Software developers find their work in digital products all over the world. Measuring and reducing the energy consumption of these products is the goal of open source tools like Scaphandre, Cloud Carbon Footprint, and kube-green. These tools help you track power consumption, estimate carbon emissions, and even shut down resources when they are not needed.
Turing Pi 2 mini-ITX cluster board supports RK3588 based Turing RK1, Raspberry Pi CM4, and NVIDIA Jetson SoMs (Crowdfunding)
We first covered the Turing Pi V2 mini-ITX cluster board supporting up to four Raspberry Pi CM4 or NVIDIA Jetson SO-DIMM system-on-module in August 2021. The company has now launched the Turing Pi 2 on Kickstarter with a little surprise: the Turing RK1 module with Rockchip RK3588 Cortex-A76/A55 processor and up to 32GB RAM. The board allows you to mix and match modules (e.g. 3x RPi CM4 + 1x Jetson module as on the photo below), and with SATA ports, Gigabit Ethernet networking, USB 3.0 ports, mPCIe socket, you could build a fairly powerful homelab, learn Kubernetes, or self-host your own apps.
