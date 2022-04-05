Kria KR260 Based on GNU/Linux (Ubuntu)
Kria KR260 – a scalable robotics platform powered with Ubuntu
The first point to highlight of the Kria KR260 is its seamless path to production deployment with the existing Kria K260 adaptive SOMs. By accelerating the design cycle compared to chip-down design, the Kria SOM portfolio, when combined with Ubuntu offers up to nine-month savings in time to deployment. For robotics companies, this becomes a quick and easy start for all developers with no FPGA expertise required.
AMD launches Kria KR260 robotics starter kit
Today, AMD announced the Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit, the latest addition to the Kria portfolio of adaptive system-on-modules (SOMs) and developer kits. A scalable and out-of-the-box development platform for robotics, the Kria KR260 offers a seamless path to production deployment with the existing Kria K26 adaptive SOMs. With native ROS 2 support, the standard framework for robotics application development, and pre-built interfaces for robotics and industrial solutions, the SOM starter kit enables rapid development of hardware-accelerated applications for robotics, machine vision and industrial communication and control.
The KR260 also includes support for the widely-adopted Ubuntu embedded operating system, providing compatibility with the latest long-term support (LTS) versions of Ubuntu Linux Desktop (22.04) from Canonical and ROS 2 Humble Hawksbill.
