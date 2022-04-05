Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Kria KR260 Based on GNU/Linux (Ubuntu)

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 17th of May 2022 06:15:56 PM Filed under
OS
Ubuntu

  • Kria KR260 – a scalable robotics platform powered with Ubuntu

    The first point to highlight of the Kria KR260 is its seamless path to production deployment with the existing Kria K260 adaptive SOMs. By accelerating the design cycle compared to chip-down design, the Kria SOM portfolio, when combined with Ubuntu offers up to nine-month savings in time to deployment. For robotics companies, this becomes a quick and easy start for all developers with no FPGA expertise required.

  • AMD launches Kria KR260 robotics starter kit

    Today, AMD announced the Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit, the latest addition to the Kria portfolio of adaptive system-on-modules (SOMs) and developer kits. A scalable and out-of-the-box development platform for robotics, the Kria KR260 offers a seamless path to production deployment with the existing Kria K26 adaptive SOMs. With native ROS 2 support, the standard framework for robotics application development, and pre-built interfaces for robotics and industrial solutions, the SOM starter kit enables rapid development of hardware-accelerated applications for robotics, machine vision and industrial communication and control.

    [...]

    The KR260 also includes support for the widely-adopted Ubuntu embedded operating system, providing compatibility with the latest long-term support (LTS) versions of Ubuntu Linux Desktop (22.04) from Canonical and ROS 2 Humble Hawksbill.

»

More in Tux Machines

YaST Development Report - Chapter 4 of 2022 | YaST

As our usual readers know, the YaST team is lately involved in many projects not limited to YaST itself. So let’s take a look to some of the more interesting things that happened in those projects in the latest couple of weeks. Improvements in YaST As you can imagine, a significant part of our daily work is invested in polishing the versions of YaST that will be soon published as part of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15-SP4 and openSUSE Leap 15.4, whose first Release Candidate version is already available. That includes, among many other things, improving the behavior of yast2-kdump in systems with Firmware-Assisted Dump (fadump) or adding a bit of extra information to the installation progress screen that we recently simplified. Read more

Bootlin at Live Embedded Event amd inux Plumbers Conference

  • Bootlin at Live Embedded Event, 3rd edition - Bootlin's blog

    Tomorrow, on May 18, the third edition of Live Embedded Event will take place. Live Embedded Event is a free and fully online conference, dedicated to embedded topics at large. One can register directly online to receive a link to attend the conference.

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: Confidential Computing [Ed: Fake security or -- yet worse -- mass surveillance disguised as "confidential]

    Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the Confidential Computing Microconference. The Confidential Computing Microconference brings together plumbers enabling secure execution features in hypervisors, firmware, Linux Kernel, over low-level user space up to container runtimes. Good progress was made on a couple of topics since the last year, but enabling Confidential Computing in the Linux ecosystem is an ongoing process, and there are still many problems to solve.

Hyperion Study Tracks Rise and Impact of Linux Supercomputers

That supercomputers produce impactful, lasting value is a basic tenet among the HPC community. To make the point more formally, Hyperion Research has issued a new report, The Economic and Societal Benefits of Linux Supercomputers. Inclusion of Linux is fundamental here. The powerful, open source operating system was embraced early by the HPC world and helped spawn a huge HPC application ecosystem that makes these systems so broadly useful. Read more

FUD and Security

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6