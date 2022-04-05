today's howtos
-
How to use systemctl to manage Linux services | Enable Sysadmin
Learn how to start, stop, enable, disable, and mask a system service with the systemctl command.
-
Install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Desktop [Step By Step] - OSTechNix
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, codenamed Jammy Jellyfish, has been released a month ago. This step by step guide explains how to create a Ubuntu bootable USB drive and how to install install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS desktop edition with screenshots.
-
Backing up a Linux Server with rsync - Invidious
When it comes to sending files from one device to another, rsync is legendary. Using rsync, you can back up critical data and send it to a backup device, network share, an offsite server and more. In this video, you'll see an example of backing up critical data on a server with rsync.
-
How to set DNS Nameserver on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy
Let’s learn the GUI and a command-line way to set the DNS server address in your Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish.
Well, whenever we visit some website such as how2shout.com in a browser, to find the website the browser needs the Ip-address of it. Here, the DNS comes into the picture. The Domain Name System, or DNS for short, is a system that converts Internet addresses or computer names into IP addresses and vice versa.
A browser request for the IP address will be sent to the DNS server. For private individuals, this is usually the case with the associated Internet provider. The DNS server then returns the IP address.
-
How to install Cockpit on Ubuntu 22.04 for better server management | TechRepublic
Cockpit is a web-based GUI for management servers that typically ships with RHEL-based distributions such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS Stream, Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux. It’s a great way to keep tabs on your servers, manage users/groups/storage/services, update software, view logs and so much more.
Although Cockpit does come pre-installed with some of the RHEL-based Linux distributions, it is not found on Ubuntu Server out of the box. Fortunately, the process for installing Cockpit on Ubuntu Server isn’t all that challenging.
Let’s do just that.
-
How to Install gvim Editor on Debian 11 – VITUX
If you have already worked with vim editor, gvim is a similar tool but it has a graphical user interface.
In this small article, I am going to show you the method of installing gvim editor on Debian version 11 using its terminal.
Before you actually start the installation, open up the terminal and run the following command with root privileges to update package repository.
-
How to Install Rust Programming Language on AlmaLinux 8 and Rocky Linux 8 – OSNote
Rust is often called rust-lang. Rust is a general-purpose programming language that aims to be safe, concurrent, and practical.
Rust was created by Graydon Hoare in 2010, and the first stable version (1.0.0) was released in May 2015. Graydon Hoare has been the principal architect of Rust, with contributions from Dave Herman, Brendan Eich, and others. Rust is free and open-source software sponsored by Mozilla Foundation.
-
How to Install Craft CMS on Ubuntu – OSNote
Craft is a flexible, user-friendly CMS, which allows you to be creative without having to worry about the technicalities. It’s also a content management system that’s immensely flexible and that offers you various solutions for getting your website up and running.
This CMS is intended for blogs, magazines, agency websites, news sites, or any other digital product. Craft has been designed in an open source way, so it can be utilized easily by developers who want to customize the existing design of their website and by designers who want to make use of its built-in graphics options.
-
How to sign git commits and tags with GPG
In this article, we will learn how to sign git commits and tags to verify that the code actually came from you and that it wasn’t maliciously altered by an attacker while you were transferring it.
GnuPG is a complete and free implementation of the OpenPGP standard. GnuPG allows you to encrypt and sign your data and communications; it features a versatile key management system, along with access modules for all kinds of public key directories. GnuPG, also known as GPG, is a command line tool with features for easy integration with other applications.
-
Install and Setup OpenVPN Server on Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install and setup OpenVPN Server on Ubuntu 22.04. OpenVPN is a robust and highly flexible open-source VPN software that uses all of the encryption, authentication, and certification features of the OpenSSL library to securely tunnel IP networks over a single UDP or TCP port. It facilitates the extension of private network across a public network, access remote sites, make secure point-to-point connections, while maintaining security that would be achieved in a private network.
-
How to Install Gradle Build Tool on Debian 11
Gradle is a build automation tool that is based on a concept called ‘incremental builds’. It speeds up the development process by, for example, building only those parts of the project that have been modified. Incremental build works by (conceptually) tracking which files were changed and then using this information to determine what needs to be built. This helps Gradle avoid executing tasks that are not necessary.
Gradle can be seen as an analog of Apache Ant or Make, but it also has features typically associated with continuous integration tools like Jenkins: tasks can be executed in parallel, and tasks can depend on other tasks (this makes it possible to specify task execution order).
-
Install Drupal 9 on Apache Web Server
In my previous Drupal article, I covered everything you needed to know about Drupal, including how to install Drupal on a LiteSpeed web server. In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to install Drupal safely on an Apache web server.
-
How to Set Environment Variables in Linux
Setting environment variables in Linux is a process with a wide range of applications for data scientists, machine learning engineers and programmers. This guide will help you get started with the process.
-
How to Install & Change Themes in Ubuntu 22.04 [Beginner’s Guide] | UbuntuHandbook
Ubuntu 22.04 desktop looks really good today, but it’s always better to have choices! And, here is the beginner’s guide shows how to install themes and change the desktop panel, icons, app windows appearance.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 378 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
YaST Development Report - Chapter 4 of 2022 | YaST
As our usual readers know, the YaST team is lately involved in many projects not limited to YaST itself. So let’s take a look to some of the more interesting things that happened in those projects in the latest couple of weeks. Improvements in YaST As you can imagine, a significant part of our daily work is invested in polishing the versions of YaST that will be soon published as part of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15-SP4 and openSUSE Leap 15.4, whose first Release Candidate version is already available. That includes, among many other things, improving the behavior of yast2-kdump in systems with Firmware-Assisted Dump (fadump) or adding a bit of extra information to the installation progress screen that we recently simplified.
Bootlin at Live Embedded Event amd inux Plumbers Conference
Hyperion Study Tracks Rise and Impact of Linux Supercomputers
That supercomputers produce impactful, lasting value is a basic tenet among the HPC community. To make the point more formally, Hyperion Research has issued a new report, The Economic and Societal Benefits of Linux Supercomputers. Inclusion of Linux is fundamental here. The powerful, open source operating system was embraced early by the HPC world and helped spawn a huge HPC application ecosystem that makes these systems so broadly useful.
FUD and Security
Recent comments
6 min 10 sec ago
18 min 15 sec ago
21 min 6 sec ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
5 hours 9 min ago
5 hours 11 min ago