The idea for PhotoNoteBook was seeded in 2018 after watching a Double-Glazing salesman measure my windows. He would make a pencil drawing of the windows, and make notes as to the sizes of the panes. I thought: “In the age of smartphones and tablets, that’s ridiculous!”

Later in the year, my partner and I were on holiday. She spotted a flower on a cliff side, and not knowing what it was, she took a photo with her smartphone so she could look it up once we returned home. But then, one month later, she could not remember where the photo was taken. I felt: “What a pity she could not have made a quick note of where she was, and have the date and time recorded.” The idea for PhotoNoteBook was born!

The deployable image and its Java runtime environment are self-contained. For the Windows OS, this means it has all of the dynamic runtime libraries (DLLs) required to to provide common functions and interface to the Windows OS. For Linux, it means that the required dynamic libraries (.so) are included in the runtime image.