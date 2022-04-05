Open Hardware, Programming and Canonical/Ubuntu
“ESP32-C3-0.42LCD” is a tiny WiFi & BLE IoT board with 0.42-inch display, Qwiic connector
01Space “ESP32-C3-0.42LCD” is a small (23.5 x 18 mm) board equipped with ESP32-C3 RISC-V WiFi and Bluetooth microcontroller, a 0.42-inch display, and a Qwicc I2C connector to easily add modules such as sensors.
Rack up the highest grocery bill possible in the Bonprix game | Arduino Blog
It seems like everyone these days is trying to reduce their grocery bill as much as possible, but Niklas Roy and Kati Hyyppä’s interactive installation, Bonprix, turns the tables by making the goal to spend the most money on whatever items can be scanned within 90 seconds.
Bonprix is meant to resemble a self-checkout machine that can be found at nearly any supermarket. The base was constructed from reclaimed wooden pallets and topped with a silver checker plate foil for that authentic experience. At the center is where all of the electronics are located, which includes a cheap handheld barcode scanner and an old laptop to show the game.
Snapping PhotoNoteBook: Lessons from the kitchen table, or: How an Android app got converted to a Linux snap | Ubuntu
The idea for PhotoNoteBook was seeded in 2018 after watching a Double-Glazing salesman measure my windows. He would make a pencil drawing of the windows, and make notes as to the sizes of the panes. I thought: “In the age of smartphones and tablets, that’s ridiculous!”
Later in the year, my partner and I were on holiday. She spotted a flower on a cliff side, and not knowing what it was, she took a photo with her smartphone so she could look it up once we returned home. But then, one month later, she could not remember where the photo was taken. I felt: “What a pity she could not have made a quick note of where she was, and have the date and time recorded.” The idea for PhotoNoteBook was born!
[...]
The deployable image and its Java runtime environment are self-contained. For the Windows OS, this means it has all of the dynamic runtime libraries (DLLs) required to to provide common functions and interface to the Windows OS. For Linux, it means that the required dynamic libraries (.so) are included in the runtime image.
New version of Ubuntu is officially Raspberry Pi runnable
And it’s not just the Raspberry Pi 4 that will run the desktop Linux, but the full Pi range (though I think it’d be best to stick to the latest Raspberry Pi 4).
It seems the latest release includes optimisations that can double the desktop frame rate for Intel and Raspberry Pi graphics drivers. (Our own Engineer-In-Wonderland has previously written about using a Pi for their own computing work, BTW.)
The support was made possible, apparently, via the GNOME (GNU Network Object Model Environment) desktop environment, with version 42 featuring improvements in handling “power profiles and streamlined workspace transitions”.
The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 735
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 735
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 735 for the week of May 8 – 14, 2022.
1.61.0 pre-release testing

The 1.61.0 pre-release is ready for testing. The release is scheduled for this Thursday, May 19th. Release notes can be found here.
The 1.61.0 pre-release is ready for testing. The release is scheduled for this Thursday, May 19th. Release notes can be found here.
YaST Development Report - Chapter 4 of 2022 | YaST
As our usual readers know, the YaST team is lately involved in many projects not limited to YaST itself. So let’s take a look to some of the more interesting things that happened in those projects in the latest couple of weeks. Improvements in YaST As you can imagine, a significant part of our daily work is invested in polishing the versions of YaST that will be soon published as part of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15-SP4 and openSUSE Leap 15.4, whose first Release Candidate version is already available. That includes, among many other things, improving the behavior of yast2-kdump in systems with Firmware-Assisted Dump (fadump) or adding a bit of extra information to the installation progress screen that we recently simplified.
Bootlin at Live Embedded Event amd inux Plumbers Conference
Hyperion Study Tracks Rise and Impact of Linux Supercomputers
That supercomputers produce impactful, lasting value is a basic tenet among the HPC community. To make the point more formally, Hyperion Research has issued a new report, The Economic and Societal Benefits of Linux Supercomputers. Inclusion of Linux is fundamental here. The powerful, open source operating system was embraced early by the HPC world and helped spawn a huge HPC application ecosystem that makes these systems so broadly useful.
FUD and Security
