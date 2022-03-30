Language Selection

The sad state of Linux desktop diversity and accessibility

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 17th of May 2022 07:34:03 PM
GNU
Linux

As a mainstream desktop OS, Linux is doing better than ever. The Year of Linux on the Desktop came some time ago, and it is ChromeOS (Chromebooks were outselling Macs until recently). But there's a problem ? there is almost no diversity of design.

Let's count the number of desktop designs in active development. Not desktop projects, different user interfaces. There's GNOME, Ubuntu's Unity somehow still hanging on in there, and Elementary OS's Pantheon. All have a vaguely macOS-like look: a top panel (woefully underused except by Unity, so mostly wasted space) and a dock, which if you are lucky you can reposition.

So, arguably, that's? one.

YaST Development Report - Chapter 4 of 2022 | YaST

As our usual readers know, the YaST team is lately involved in many projects not limited to YaST itself. So let’s take a look to some of the more interesting things that happened in those projects in the latest couple of weeks. Improvements in YaST As you can imagine, a significant part of our daily work is invested in polishing the versions of YaST that will be soon published as part of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15-SP4 and openSUSE Leap 15.4, whose first Release Candidate version is already available. That includes, among many other things, improving the behavior of yast2-kdump in systems with Firmware-Assisted Dump (fadump) or adding a bit of extra information to the installation progress screen that we recently simplified. Read more

Bootlin at Live Embedded Event amd inux Plumbers Conference

  • Bootlin at Live Embedded Event, 3rd edition - Bootlin's blog

    Tomorrow, on May 18, the third edition of Live Embedded Event will take place. Live Embedded Event is a free and fully online conference, dedicated to embedded topics at large. One can register directly online to receive a link to attend the conference.

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: Confidential Computing [Ed: Fake security or -- yet worse -- mass surveillance disguised as "confidential]

    Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the Confidential Computing Microconference. The Confidential Computing Microconference brings together plumbers enabling secure execution features in hypervisors, firmware, Linux Kernel, over low-level user space up to container runtimes. Good progress was made on a couple of topics since the last year, but enabling Confidential Computing in the Linux ecosystem is an ongoing process, and there are still many problems to solve.

Hyperion Study Tracks Rise and Impact of Linux Supercomputers

That supercomputers produce impactful, lasting value is a basic tenet among the HPC community. To make the point more formally, Hyperion Research has issued a new report, The Economic and Societal Benefits of Linux Supercomputers. Inclusion of Linux is fundamental here. The powerful, open source operating system was embraced early by the HPC world and helped spawn a huge HPC application ecosystem that makes these systems so broadly useful. Read more

