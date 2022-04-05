Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 17th of May 2022 07:40:52 PM

The file manager is the direct interface between the user and what’s stored on the computer. Most average users will be familiar with either Windows File Explorer or macOS Finder, which represent the preinstalled default options for the world’s two most popular desktop operating systems. The Linux ecosystem, however, offers considerably more flexibility in this regard, allowing users to pick from a range of options to find the perfect file manager.

Your needs in this department will depend on what your file management workflow actually is. If you’re an advanced user with a wide range of file management duties, you might appreciate a Linux file manager with some customisation along with specialised features.

On the other hand, if you’re setting it up for someone else, such as a non-technical user, you might prefer something with conventional looks and a stripped down interface. All this is before we even get into personal preferences for functionality and layout.

These are the issues that we’ve taken into consideration. The selection we present below are all good file managers for Linux users, but they all have their strengths and weaknesses.