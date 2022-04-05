Language Selection

Best Linux file managers 2022: Customise your workflows

The file manager is the direct interface between the user and what’s stored on the computer. Most average users will be familiar with either Windows File Explorer or macOS Finder, which represent the preinstalled default options for the world’s two most popular desktop operating systems. The Linux ecosystem, however, offers considerably more flexibility in this regard, allowing users to pick from a range of options to find the perfect file manager.

Your needs in this department will depend on what your file management workflow actually is. If you’re an advanced user with a wide range of file management duties, you might appreciate a Linux file manager with some customisation along with specialised features.

On the other hand, if you’re setting it up for someone else, such as a non-technical user, you might prefer something with conventional looks and a stripped down interface. All this is before we even get into personal preferences for functionality and layout.

These are the issues that we’ve taken into consideration. The selection we present below are all good file managers for Linux users, but they all have their strengths and weaknesses.

YaST Development Report - Chapter 4 of 2022 | YaST

As our usual readers know, the YaST team is lately involved in many projects not limited to YaST itself. So let’s take a look to some of the more interesting things that happened in those projects in the latest couple of weeks. Improvements in YaST As you can imagine, a significant part of our daily work is invested in polishing the versions of YaST that will be soon published as part of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15-SP4 and openSUSE Leap 15.4, whose first Release Candidate version is already available. That includes, among many other things, improving the behavior of yast2-kdump in systems with Firmware-Assisted Dump (fadump) or adding a bit of extra information to the installation progress screen that we recently simplified. Read more

Bootlin at Live Embedded Event amd inux Plumbers Conference

  • Bootlin at Live Embedded Event, 3rd edition - Bootlin's blog

    Tomorrow, on May 18, the third edition of Live Embedded Event will take place. Live Embedded Event is a free and fully online conference, dedicated to embedded topics at large. One can register directly online to receive a link to attend the conference.

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: Confidential Computing [Ed: Fake security or -- yet worse -- mass surveillance disguised as "confidential]

    Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the Confidential Computing Microconference. The Confidential Computing Microconference brings together plumbers enabling secure execution features in hypervisors, firmware, Linux Kernel, over low-level user space up to container runtimes. Good progress was made on a couple of topics since the last year, but enabling Confidential Computing in the Linux ecosystem is an ongoing process, and there are still many problems to solve.

Hyperion Study Tracks Rise and Impact of Linux Supercomputers

That supercomputers produce impactful, lasting value is a basic tenet among the HPC community. To make the point more formally, Hyperion Research has issued a new report, The Economic and Societal Benefits of Linux Supercomputers. Inclusion of Linux is fundamental here. The powerful, open source operating system was embraced early by the HPC world and helped spawn a huge HPC application ecosystem that makes these systems so broadly useful. Read more

