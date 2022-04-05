Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 17th of May 2022 08:00:10 PM

As our usual readers know, the YaST team is lately involved in many projects not limited to YaST itself. So let’s take a look to some of the more interesting things that happened in those projects in the latest couple of weeks.

Improvements in YaST

As you can imagine, a significant part of our daily work is invested in polishing the versions of YaST that will be soon published as part of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15-SP4 and openSUSE Leap 15.4, whose first Release Candidate version is already available.

That includes, among many other things, improving the behavior of yast2-kdump in systems with Firmware-Assisted Dump (fadump) or adding a bit of extra information to the installation progress screen that we recently simplified.