today's howtos
-
Common uses of the Touch command on Rocky Linux 8 – VITUX
In Linux distributions, each document that is created on the system is provided with some timestamps. Each document must store the information about the last access time, the last modification time, and the last modification time. So all the timestamp information is updated when you create, access or modify a file.
The “touch” command is a program used in Linux operating systems to create, edit, and modify timestamps of a particular file. In this article, we will examine some common examples of the Linux touch command in Rocky Linux 8
-
Travel off the grid and still send emails with putmail
In "normal times" my wife and I travel a lot. And as anyone who similarly travels a lot knows, connectivity can be very expensive. We were recently on a cruise and the "Premium" ship-board internet cost upwards of $200 for the full 7 days, and even then it had all the drawbacks of satellite internet in terms of speed and congestion. So to make my life easier, I set up offlineimap to download my mail, dovecot to let me use an IMAP client to read my mail, and msmtp to send mail from my various accounts. I covered much of this setup in 2020, and the rest is documented in many places online.
-
How To Install LAMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, LAMP is an acronym for Linux, Apache, MariaDB, and PHP. It is an open-source platform and works on the Linux operating system. LAMP stack uses Apache web server, MariaDB relational database management system, and PHP object-oriented scripting language.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How to Create a Daemon on Linux
Daemons are processes that do not run directly under the control of the user but serve in the background. Usually, they start on system startup and run continuously until the system shuts down. The only difference between these and normal processes is that they do not send messages to the console or screen in any way.
Here's how you can create a daemon on a Linux machine.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 182 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
YaST Development Report - Chapter 4 of 2022 | YaST
As our usual readers know, the YaST team is lately involved in many projects not limited to YaST itself. So let’s take a look to some of the more interesting things that happened in those projects in the latest couple of weeks. Improvements in YaST As you can imagine, a significant part of our daily work is invested in polishing the versions of YaST that will be soon published as part of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15-SP4 and openSUSE Leap 15.4, whose first Release Candidate version is already available. That includes, among many other things, improving the behavior of yast2-kdump in systems with Firmware-Assisted Dump (fadump) or adding a bit of extra information to the installation progress screen that we recently simplified.
Bootlin at Live Embedded Event amd inux Plumbers Conference
Hyperion Study Tracks Rise and Impact of Linux Supercomputers
That supercomputers produce impactful, lasting value is a basic tenet among the HPC community. To make the point more formally, Hyperion Research has issued a new report, The Economic and Societal Benefits of Linux Supercomputers. Inclusion of Linux is fundamental here. The powerful, open source operating system was embraced early by the HPC world and helped spawn a huge HPC application ecosystem that makes these systems so broadly useful.
FUD and Security
Recent comments
6 min 10 sec ago
18 min 15 sec ago
21 min 6 sec ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
5 hours 9 min ago
5 hours 11 min ago