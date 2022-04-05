In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, LAMP is an acronym for Linux, Apache, MariaDB, and PHP. It is an open-source platform and works on the Linux operating system. LAMP stack uses Apache web server, MariaDB relational database management system, and PHP object-oriented scripting language.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.