Make advanced React animation easy using finite state machines | Tiger Oakes
Sync state changes with animations while keeping code readable.
HTTP Testing with Hurl in node.js
The JavaScript ecosystem has been benefiting lately from pieces of its dev tooling being (re)written in Rust. Projects like swc, Parcel 2 and parcel-css, deno, dprint and others have brought us tremendous performance improvements with tasks like bundling, formatting, etc. Recently, my favourite Rust-based, HTTP testing tool gained the ability to be run in node/npm projects, and I wanted to show you how it works.
Hurl is a command-line tool for running HTTP requests defined in simple text files (*.hurl). I learned about it by chance on Twitter over a year ago, and have been using and teaching it to my programming students ever since. The name comes from the fact that it builds on top of curl's HTTP code. The real benefit to Hurl is that it lets you write simple, declarative tests that read just like the HTTP requests and responses they model. Oh, and it runs them ridiculously fast!
Socorro/Tecken Overview: 2022, presentation
Socorro and Tecken make up the services part of our crash reporting system at Mozilla. We ran a small Data Sprint day to onboard a new ops person and a new engineer.
[...]
Hi! I'm Will Kahn-Greene. I work on the Socorro project, the Mozilla crash ingestion pipeline, and it's jaunty sidekick Tecken project which covers symbols services.
YaST Development Report - Chapter 4 of 2022 | YaST
As our usual readers know, the YaST team is lately involved in many projects not limited to YaST itself. So let’s take a look to some of the more interesting things that happened in those projects in the latest couple of weeks. Improvements in YaST As you can imagine, a significant part of our daily work is invested in polishing the versions of YaST that will be soon published as part of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15-SP4 and openSUSE Leap 15.4, whose first Release Candidate version is already available. That includes, among many other things, improving the behavior of yast2-kdump in systems with Firmware-Assisted Dump (fadump) or adding a bit of extra information to the installation progress screen that we recently simplified.
Bootlin at Live Embedded Event amd inux Plumbers Conference
Hyperion Study Tracks Rise and Impact of Linux Supercomputers
That supercomputers produce impactful, lasting value is a basic tenet among the HPC community. To make the point more formally, Hyperion Research has issued a new report, The Economic and Societal Benefits of Linux Supercomputers. Inclusion of Linux is fundamental here. The powerful, open source operating system was embraced early by the HPC world and helped spawn a huge HPC application ecosystem that makes these systems so broadly useful.
FUD and Security
