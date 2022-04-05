The JavaScript ecosystem has been benefiting lately from pieces of its dev tooling being (re)written in Rust. Projects like swc, Parcel 2 and parcel-css, deno, dprint and others have brought us tremendous performance improvements with tasks like bundling, formatting, etc. Recently, my favourite Rust-based, HTTP testing tool gained the ability to be run in node/npm projects, and I wanted to show you how it works.

Hurl is a command-line tool for running HTTP requests defined in simple text files (*.hurl). I learned about it by chance on Twitter over a year ago, and have been using and teaching it to my programming students ever since. The name comes from the fact that it builds on top of curl's HTTP code. The real benefit to Hurl is that it lets you write simple, declarative tests that read just like the HTTP requests and responses they model. Oh, and it runs them ridiculously fast!