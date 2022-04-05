Free Software Support Is Critical to Its Success
I’ve been in many “Linux on the Desktop” debates over the years and my stance today is largely the same as two decades ago: if you want free software to succeed, it must be pre-installed on hardware where all hardware features work, with a hardware vendor that supports it. It doesn’t matter nearly as much how easy a distribution is to install (it’s been easier to install than alternatives for twenty years), because people generally don’t install Windows or MacOS from scratch either, they just buy a computer with everything set up out of the box. Unlike twenty years ago, people are more familiar with computers today and easily switch between Windows, MacOS, ChromeOS, Android, and iOS. I’d argue PureOS is as easy to use as the rest.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 399 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
MINISFORUM DeskMini UM350 mini PC now available with Manjaro Linux for $299 and up
The developers of Manjaro Linux began partnering with PC makers earlier this year to offer mini PCs that come with the open source operating system pre-installed. So far we’ve seen Manjaro versions of the MINISFORUM UM700 and Beelink SER 4 4800U. Now Manjaro and MINISFORUM have unveiled the most affordable option to date: the MINISFORUM DeskMini UM350 with Manjaro Linux is available for $299 and up.
today's howtos
Software: Istio, PuMuKIT, Zinc, and Video Hosting
Recent comments
1 hour 58 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 49 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
5 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 53 min ago
7 hours 5 min ago
7 hours 7 min ago