[Short Tip] Plot live-data in Linux terminal – /home/liquidat
Recently I realized that one of the disks in my server had died. After the replacement, the RAID sync started – and I quickly had to learn that this was going to take days (!). But I also learned that the time it might take massively jumped up and down.
How to Install Bugzilla on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting
In this blog post, we are going to explain in step-by-step detail on how to install Bugzilla on Ubuntu 20.04.
Bugzilla is an open-source web-based bug tracking system written in Perl. This testing tool is developed and maintained by the Mozilla project, and the team of developers is still developing and expanding its features. The main purpose of this detect-tracking software is to track the bugs, issues, and other change requests. The compatibility of the software on multiple operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux makes it more popular than any other.
How To Lock Secret Files With GPG
In this guide, I will explain the options at your disposal for encrypting files using open-source software on a Linux, Mac, or Windows computer. You can then transport this digital information across distance and time, to yourself or others.
Shadowsocks vs. VPNs: Which Should You Use?
Thankfully, there are several more effective alternatives to proxies, including Tor and SSH tunnels. However, among the most popular are Shadowsocks and virtual private networks; let’s take a look at them now.
How to Install OpenShot Video Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy
Let’s learn the working but straightforward way to install OpenShot Video editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the command terminal.
Openshot is the right tool for any video amateur. The free open-source software allows you to edit your videos and add effects to them with simple means.
The intuitive video editor cuts films and enriches them with supplementary film and sound material. In the end, you can export your work to a freely selectable format. In this workshop, we will show you what you should consider when using Openshot.
The interface essentially consists of four areas: in the menu bar, you can access the most important functions with the help of icons, in the left window you manage your project files as well as the transitions and effects, the main window shows the results of your work. Finally, in the lower area are various tracks that you can use to bring your content into a chronological sequence.
Further, the OpenShot Video Editor is also a lightweight tool that does not require high hardware resource PC to edit videos. It was started as a hobby project and later became a popular free editing tool that has a straightforward and clean user interface.
It comes with essential tools to instantly cut, join, and add effects however it quickly reaches its limits for experienced users.
MINISFORUM DeskMini UM350 mini PC now available with Manjaro Linux for $299 and up
The developers of Manjaro Linux began partnering with PC makers earlier this year to offer mini PCs that come with the open source operating system pre-installed. So far we’ve seen Manjaro versions of the MINISFORUM UM700 and Beelink SER 4 4800U. Now Manjaro and MINISFORUM have unveiled the most affordable option to date: the MINISFORUM DeskMini UM350 with Manjaro Linux is available for $299 and up.
Software: Istio, PuMuKIT, Zinc, and Video Hosting
