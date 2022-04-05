today's leftovers
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-05-17 Edition - Boiling Steam
Between 2022-05-10 and 2022-05-17 there were 19 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 267 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 7.1 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones...
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Clojure Team 2022 Sprint Report
This is the report for the Debian Clojure Team remote sprint that took place on May 13-14th.
Looking at my previous blog entries, this was my first Debian sprint since July 2020! Crazy how fast time flies...
Application connectivity in a hybrid cloud
A successful hybrid cloud architecture is one that addresses how to build, deploy, manage and connect a hybrid mix of applications across a hybrid infrastructure environment. These applications will span multiple infrastructure footprints—across cloud providers and customer datacenters and multiple Kubernetes clusters, as well as systems that run on vendor management systems (VMSs), bare metal and edge environments.
The requirements for application connectivity bring together concepts and technologies that have previously been considered distinct. An ideal hybrid cloud networking solution must address traffic concerns in a unified way, managing the low-level global networking infrastructure and the higher-level application connectivity concerns. Kubernetes and Linux containers provide the foundation for connecting applications that run on that platform to end users, to other application services on the same platform, and to services that run outside of the platform.
How to Become a Python Django Developer in 2022?
Introvention is a wearable device that can help diagnose movement disorders early | Arduino Blog
Conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and essential tremors often present themselves as uncontrollable movements or spasms, especially near the hands. By recognizing when these troubling symptoms appear, earlier treatments can be provided and improve the prognosis for the patient compared to later detection. Nick Bild had the idea to create a small wearable band called “Introvention” that could sense when smaller tremors occur in hopes of catching them sooner.
An Arduino Nano 33 IoT was used to both capture the data and send it to a web server since it contains an onboard accelerometer and has WiFi support. At first, Bild collected many samples of typical activities using the Edge Impulse Studio and fed them into a K-means clustering algorithm which detects when a movement is outside of the “normal” range. Once deployed to the Arduino, the edge machine learning model can run entirely on the board without the need for an external service.
Grundfos Selects MontaVista CGX as a Linux Solution for Their Industrial Multi Pump Controller - EIN Presswire
MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced a major design win at Grundfos in Denmark. Grundfos is the largest pump manufacturer in the world, based in Denmark, producing more than 16 million pumps a year with 19,000 employees globally.
today's leftovers
MINISFORUM DeskMini UM350 mini PC now available with Manjaro Linux for $299 and up
The developers of Manjaro Linux began partnering with PC makers earlier this year to offer mini PCs that come with the open source operating system pre-installed. So far we’ve seen Manjaro versions of the MINISFORUM UM700 and Beelink SER 4 4800U. Now Manjaro and MINISFORUM have unveiled the most affordable option to date: the MINISFORUM DeskMini UM350 with Manjaro Linux is available for $299 and up.
today's howtos
Software: Istio, PuMuKIT, Zinc, and Video Hosting
