The developers of Manjaro Linux began partnering with PC makers earlier this year to offer mini PCs that come with the open source operating system pre-installed. So far we’ve seen Manjaro versions of the MINISFORUM UM700 and Beelink SER 4 4800U. Now Manjaro and MINISFORUM have unveiled the most affordable option to date: the MINISFORUM DeskMini UM350 with Manjaro Linux is available for $299 and up.

MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced a major design win at Grundfos in Denmark. Grundfos is the largest pump manufacturer in the world, based in Denmark, producing more than 16 million pumps a year with 19,000 employees globally.

Conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and essential tremors often present themselves as uncontrollable movements or spasms, especially near the hands. By recognizing when these troubling symptoms appear, earlier treatments can be provided and improve the prognosis for the patient compared to later detection. Nick Bild had the idea to create a small wearable band called “Introvention” that could sense when smaller tremors occur in hopes of catching them sooner. An Arduino Nano 33 IoT was used to both capture the data and send it to a web server since it contains an onboard accelerometer and has WiFi support. At first, Bild collected many samples of typical activities using the Edge Impulse Studio and fed them into a K-means clustering algorithm which detects when a movement is outside of the “normal” range. Once deployed to the Arduino, the edge machine learning model can run entirely on the board without the need for an external service.

A successful hybrid cloud architecture is one that addresses how to build, deploy, manage and connect a hybrid mix of applications across a hybrid infrastructure environment. These applications will span multiple infrastructure footprints—across cloud providers and customer datacenters and multiple Kubernetes clusters, as well as systems that run on vendor management systems (VMSs), bare metal and edge environments. The requirements for application connectivity bring together concepts and technologies that have previously been considered distinct. An ideal hybrid cloud networking solution must address traffic concerns in a unified way, managing the low-level global networking infrastructure and the higher-level application connectivity concerns. Kubernetes and Linux containers provide the foundation for connecting applications that run on that platform to end users, to other application services on the same platform, and to services that run outside of the platform.

This is the report for the Debian Clojure Team remote sprint that took place on May 13-14th. Looking at my previous blog entries, this was my first Debian sprint since July 2020! Crazy how fast time flies...

Between 2022-05-10 and 2022-05-17 there were 19 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 267 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 7.1 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones...

today's howtos [Short Tip] Plot live-data in Linux terminal – /home/liquidat Recently I realized that one of the disks in my server had died. After the replacement, the RAID sync started – and I quickly had to learn that this was going to take days (!). But I also learned that the time it might take massively jumped up and down.

How to Install Bugzilla on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting In this blog post, we are going to explain in step-by-step detail on how to install Bugzilla on Ubuntu 20.04. Bugzilla is an open-source web-based bug tracking system written in Perl. This testing tool is developed and maintained by the Mozilla project, and the team of developers is still developing and expanding its features. The main purpose of this detect-tracking software is to track the bugs, issues, and other change requests. The compatibility of the software on multiple operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux makes it more popular than any other.

How To Lock Secret Files With GPG In this guide, I will explain the options at your disposal for encrypting files using open-source software on a Linux, Mac, or Windows computer. You can then transport this digital information across distance and time, to yourself or others.

Shadowsocks vs. VPNs: Which Should You Use? Thankfully, there are several more effective alternatives to proxies, including Tor and SSH tunnels. However, among the most popular are Shadowsocks and virtual private networks; let’s take a look at them now.

How to Install OpenShot Video Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Let’s learn the working but straightforward way to install OpenShot Video editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the command terminal. Openshot is the right tool for any video amateur. The free open-source software allows you to edit your videos and add effects to them with simple means. The intuitive video editor cuts films and enriches them with supplementary film and sound material. In the end, you can export your work to a freely selectable format. In this workshop, we will show you what you should consider when using Openshot. The interface essentially consists of four areas: in the menu bar, you can access the most important functions with the help of icons, in the left window you manage your project files as well as the transitions and effects, the main window shows the results of your work. Finally, in the lower area are various tracks that you can use to bring your content into a chronological sequence. Further, the OpenShot Video Editor is also a lightweight tool that does not require high hardware resource PC to edit videos. It was started as a hobby project and later became a popular free editing tool that has a straightforward and clean user interface. It comes with essential tools to instantly cut, join, and add effects however it quickly reaches its limits for experienced users.