Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Today in Techrights

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 17th of May 2022 09:39:12 PM Filed under
News
»

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-05-17 Edition - Boiling Steam

    Between 2022-05-10 and 2022-05-17 there were 19 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 267 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 7.1 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones...

  • Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Clojure Team 2022 Sprint Report

    This is the report for the Debian Clojure Team remote sprint that took place on May 13-14th. Looking at my previous blog entries, this was my first Debian sprint since July 2020! Crazy how fast time flies...

  • Application connectivity in a hybrid cloud

    A successful hybrid cloud architecture is one that addresses how to build, deploy, manage and connect a hybrid mix of applications across a hybrid infrastructure environment. These applications will span multiple infrastructure footprints—across cloud providers and customer datacenters and multiple Kubernetes clusters, as well as systems that run on vendor management systems (VMSs), bare metal and edge environments. The requirements for application connectivity bring together concepts and technologies that have previously been considered distinct. An ideal hybrid cloud networking solution must address traffic concerns in a unified way, managing the low-level global networking infrastructure and the higher-level application connectivity concerns. Kubernetes and Linux containers provide the foundation for connecting applications that run on that platform to end users, to other application services on the same platform, and to services that run outside of the platform.

  • How to Become a Python Django Developer in 2022?
  • Introvention is a wearable device that can help diagnose movement disorders early | Arduino Blog

    Conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and essential tremors often present themselves as uncontrollable movements or spasms, especially near the hands. By recognizing when these troubling symptoms appear, earlier treatments can be provided and improve the prognosis for the patient compared to later detection. Nick Bild had the idea to create a small wearable band called “Introvention” that could sense when smaller tremors occur in hopes of catching them sooner. An Arduino Nano 33 IoT was used to both capture the data and send it to a web server since it contains an onboard accelerometer and has WiFi support. At first, Bild collected many samples of typical activities using the Edge Impulse Studio and fed them into a K-means clustering algorithm which detects when a movement is outside of the “normal” range. Once deployed to the Arduino, the edge machine learning model can run entirely on the board without the need for an external service.

  • Grundfos Selects MontaVista CGX as a Linux Solution for Their Industrial Multi Pump Controller - EIN Presswire

    MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced a major design win at Grundfos in Denmark. Grundfos is the largest pump manufacturer in the world, based in Denmark, producing more than 16 million pumps a year with 19,000 employees globally.

MINISFORUM DeskMini UM350 mini PC now available with Manjaro Linux for $299 and up

The developers of Manjaro Linux began partnering with PC makers earlier this year to offer mini PCs that come with the open source operating system pre-installed. So far we’ve seen Manjaro versions of the MINISFORUM UM700 and Beelink SER 4 4800U. Now Manjaro and MINISFORUM have unveiled the most affordable option to date: the MINISFORUM DeskMini UM350 with Manjaro Linux is available for $299 and up. Read more

today's howtos

  • [Short Tip] Plot live-data in Linux terminal – /home/liquidat

    Recently I realized that one of the disks in my server had died. After the replacement, the RAID sync started – and I quickly had to learn that this was going to take days (!). But I also learned that the time it might take massively jumped up and down.

  • How to Install Bugzilla on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting

    In this blog post, we are going to explain in step-by-step detail on how to install Bugzilla on Ubuntu 20.04. Bugzilla is an open-source web-based bug tracking system written in Perl. This testing tool is developed and maintained by the Mozilla project, and the team of developers is still developing and expanding its features. The main purpose of this detect-tracking software is to track the bugs, issues, and other change requests. The compatibility of the software on multiple operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux makes it more popular than any other.

  • How To Lock Secret Files With GPG

    In this guide, I will explain the options at your disposal for encrypting files using open-source software on a Linux, Mac, or Windows computer. You can then transport this digital information across distance and time, to yourself or others.

  • Shadowsocks vs. VPNs: Which Should You Use?

    Thankfully, there are several more effective alternatives to proxies, including Tor and SSH tunnels. However, among the most popular are Shadowsocks and virtual private networks; let’s take a look at them now.

  • How to Install OpenShot Video Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy

    Let’s learn the working but straightforward way to install OpenShot Video editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the command terminal. Openshot is the right tool for any video amateur. The free open-source software allows you to edit your videos and add effects to them with simple means. The intuitive video editor cuts films and enriches them with supplementary film and sound material. In the end, you can export your work to a freely selectable format. In this workshop, we will show you what you should consider when using Openshot. The interface essentially consists of four areas: in the menu bar, you can access the most important functions with the help of icons, in the left window you manage your project files as well as the transitions and effects, the main window shows the results of your work. Finally, in the lower area are various tracks that you can use to bring your content into a chronological sequence. Further, the OpenShot Video Editor is also a lightweight tool that does not require high hardware resource PC to edit videos. It was started as a hobby project and later became a popular free editing tool that has a straightforward and clean user interface. It comes with essential tools to instantly cut, join, and add effects however it quickly reaches its limits for experienced users.

Software: Istio, PuMuKIT, Zinc, and Video Hosting

  • Announcing Istio 1.13.4

    This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.13.3 and 1.13.4.

  • PuMuKIT is an open-source self-hosted media CMS for education

    PuMuKIT is an Open Source Video Platform that provides unparalleled organization, flexibility, accessibility, and scalability. Well-designed and well-engineered PuMuKIT is the ideal solution for any organization with large collections of video or audio. [...] PuMuKIT is released under the AGPL-3.0 license.

  • Zinc is a next generation search engine written in Go

    Zinc is a search engine that does full text indexing. It is a lightweight alternative to Elasticsearch and runs using a fraction of the resources. It uses bluge as the underlying indexing library. It is very simple and easy to operate as opposed to Elasticsearch which requires a couple dozen knobs to understand and tune which you can get up and running in 2 minutes It is a drop-in replacement for Elasticsearch if you are just ingesting data using APIs and searching using kibana (Kibana is not supported with zinc. Zinc provides its own UI). Check the below video for a quick demo of Zinc.

  • The best 15 open source open-source Video CMS and YouTube alternatives

    In the past few years, YouTube has upset many content creators and users, YouTube banning certain content creators or banning certain users, and it has In this article, we want to show you the top YouTube alternatives.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6