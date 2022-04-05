today's howtos
-
How to Fix Playback was terminated abnormallly. Reason: unrecognized format on Celluloid
If you are getting the error " Playback was terminated abnormally. Reason: unrecognized format" on Celluloid when trying to add an playlist file of a .pls format type, there's a work around this issue without having to reinstall celluloid or doing anything else.
-
How to install WPS Office 2019 on a Chromebook in 2022
Today we are looking at how to install WPS Office 2019 on a Chromebook and some core fonts like Arial and New Times Roman. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Linux Administration: Ubuntu Linux Tutorial for Beginners
-
Adam Young: Errors running Keystone pep8
The command to run the formatting tests for the keystone project is...
-
How to check for updates at login on Debian | FOSS Linux
Due to increased security risks and ensuring you are running the latest software packages, you might want your system to always check for updates and upgrades on login. This post will guide you on configuring your Debian system to automatically check for updates at login.
-
How To Install Vim Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vim Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by Vim
-
How to install themes on Manjaro Linux
Manjaro is an eye-catching Linux distro based on Arch Linux. It comes in 3 flavors, including KDE, GNOME, and the lightest XFCE. One of the advantages of being a Manjaro user is that you are not limited to how your desktop appears and functions. This offers you the flexibility to customize your desktop according to your requirements and preferences.
This distro also supports an extensive range of desktop and icon themes that you can utilize to boost your system’s look and feel. Into the bargain, these themes are pretty simple to set up on any Linux-based system like Manjaro that we will focus on in this article.
This guide will, in detail, demonstrate how to install themes on the Manjaro system. for illustration purposes, we shall use the Mac OS X theme.
-
How to run a shell script on Linux
One of the most powerful utilities you can use when working with Linux systems is the terminal. Here, you can execute any commands to perform any tasks you might think of – launching an application, installing/ uninstalling applications, creating and deleting files/ directories, etc. However, most users well versed with Linux systems utilize the Terminal to carry out one more task – writing and running shell scripts.
-
10 things to do after installing Debian
There are many reasons to select Debian over other Linux distributions out there. First of all, it’s free and open-source, software updates and upgrades can be done smoothly on the terminal, the packages are very secure to download, and it comes with LTS(Long Term Support). In case of glitches, they can be solved by the readily available community of Devs out there.
Finally, Debian offers a variety of flavors known as distributions or distros in the geek world for one to choose from; variety gives a user the liberty to choose the distro that one feels most comfortable with. We have Ubuntu, Kali, Arch, etc. For a detailed list, check Debian-based Linux distributions, and for more info on Debian, check out their official website.
-
How to Install Python on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
-
Umount Command in Linux
Learn about umount command in Linux to unmount Filesystem. It detaches a filesystem from the file system hierarchy of Linux.
-
PS Command in Linux
-
