today's leftovers
-
Kubernetes v1.24 introduces a new alpha-level feature that prevents unauthorised users from modifying the volume mode of a PersistentVolumeClaim created from an existing VolumeSnapshot in the Kubernetes cluster.
-
This is the best and frankly the only way the curl project has to get real feedback from people as to what features that are used and which are not used as well as other details in the project that can help us navigate our future and what to do next. And what not to do next.
-
PikaScript is an ultra-lightweight Python engine that can run on microcontrollers with as little as 4KB of RAM and 32KB of Flash, while the more popular MicroPython requires at least 256kB of code space and 16kB of RAM.
PikaScript was initially developed to run on STM32G030C8 and STM32F103C8 MCUs, meaning, for example, it works on the BluePill board, but it has also been ported to other platforms like WCH CH582 RISC-V MCU, WinnerMicro W806 C-Sky microcontroller, as well as other like Raspberry Pi RP2040, ESP32-C3, etc… but those are not quite as well supported with some features missing.
-
It seems like DIY weather stations are everywhere, and while most can perform the basic functions of measuring temperature, humidity, and air pressure, the majority are still unable to determine wind speed and direction. In response, Austin Allen from Elation Sports Technologies LLC created his own system that uses an anemometer and weathervane to measure the wind.
Both the wind direction sensor and wind speed sensor were secured to sections of EMT conduit with 3D-printed mounts. The speed sensor utilizes a series of internal photo interrupters which get blocked by small plastic tabs whenever the disc spins. By reading the resulting analog voltage output, the connected Arduino Nano can map the value to a speed. The directions sensor uses a single Hall effect sensor combined with a polarized magnet in order to determine the orientation of the resulting magnetic field.
Security Leftovers
-
Once again another malicious package is discovered is cargo, and this just goes on the massive and ever growing list of times this has been discovered is repos that don't have 3rd party over sight, like NPM, Cargo, PyPi and more.
Millions of U.S. government employees and contractors have been issued a secure smart ID card that enables physical access to buildings and controlled spaces, and provides access to government computer networks and systems at the cardholder’s appropriate security level. But many government employees aren’t issued an approved card reader device that lets them use these cards at home or remotely, and so turn to low-cost readers they find online. What could go wrong? Here’s one example.
-
SUSE acquisition Rancher is growing up, with a decidedly enterprise-friendly 2.6.5 release and version 5.0 of NeuVector.
SUSE appears to be increasingly becoming the container company, and used this year's EU Kubecon event to make its first release of NeuVector since it open-sourced the container security platform earlier this year.
Dubbed a "Full Lifecycle Container Security Platform", NeuVector turning up with Rancher is further evidence of an increased folding in of security and scanning into container solutions.
Games: Steam Deck, Hellpoint: Blue Sun, Songs of Conquest
-
Here we go again. Another game is moving from Steam to become an Epic Exclusive and this time it's Fall Guys.
-
There's been various attempts to show how durable (or not so) the Steam Deck can be in various situations but JerryRigEverything definitely had me wincing. Obviously, a lot of durability tests are rather extreme but even so, it's interesting to see just how much the Steam Deck can take before you might need a replacement.
-
After not hearing much from Cradle Games and tinyBuild on Hellpoint, they've now announced the first major expansion Hellpoint: Blue Sun releases on July 12th. This is along with console next-gen stuff.
-
Songs of Conquest is a brand new release from Lavapotion and Coffee Stain Publishing, a turn-based tactical RPG with kingdom management that definitely feels like Heroes of Might and Magic. Note: key from Key Mailer.
today's howtos
-
If you are getting the error " Playback was terminated abnormally. Reason: unrecognized format" on Celluloid when trying to add an playlist file of a .pls format type, there's a work around this issue without having to reinstall celluloid or doing anything else.
-
Today we are looking at how to install WPS Office 2019 on a Chromebook and some core fonts like Arial and New Times Roman. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
The command to run the formatting tests for the keystone project is...
-
Due to increased security risks and ensuring you are running the latest software packages, you might want your system to always check for updates and upgrades on login. This post will guide you on configuring your Debian system to automatically check for updates at login.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vim Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by Vim
-
Manjaro is an eye-catching Linux distro based on Arch Linux. It comes in 3 flavors, including KDE, GNOME, and the lightest XFCE. One of the advantages of being a Manjaro user is that you are not limited to how your desktop appears and functions. This offers you the flexibility to customize your desktop according to your requirements and preferences.
This distro also supports an extensive range of desktop and icon themes that you can utilize to boost your system’s look and feel. Into the bargain, these themes are pretty simple to set up on any Linux-based system like Manjaro that we will focus on in this article.
This guide will, in detail, demonstrate how to install themes on the Manjaro system. for illustration purposes, we shall use the Mac OS X theme.
-
One of the most powerful utilities you can use when working with Linux systems is the terminal. Here, you can execute any commands to perform any tasks you might think of – launching an application, installing/ uninstalling applications, creating and deleting files/ directories, etc. However, most users well versed with Linux systems utilize the Terminal to carry out one more task – writing and running shell scripts.
-
There are many reasons to select Debian over other Linux distributions out there. First of all, it’s free and open-source, software updates and upgrades can be done smoothly on the terminal, the packages are very secure to download, and it comes with LTS(Long Term Support). In case of glitches, they can be solved by the readily available community of Devs out there.
Finally, Debian offers a variety of flavors known as distributions or distros in the geek world for one to choose from; variety gives a user the liberty to choose the distro that one feels most comfortable with. We have Ubuntu, Kali, Arch, etc. For a detailed list, check Debian-based Linux distributions, and for more info on Debian, check out their official website.
-
Learn about umount command in Linux to unmount Filesystem. It detaches a filesystem from the file system hierarchy of Linux.
Recent comments
3 hours 54 min ago
4 hours 48 min ago
11 hours 59 min ago
13 hours 23 min ago
14 hours 25 min ago
14 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 2 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago
16 hours 54 min ago