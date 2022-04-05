today's leftovers Kubernetes 1.24: Prevent unauthorised volume mode conversion Kubernetes v1.24 introduces a new alpha-level feature that prevents unauthorised users from modifying the volume mode of a PersistentVolumeClaim created from an existing VolumeSnapshot in the Kubernetes cluster.

curl annual user survey 2022 | daniel.haxx.se This is the best and frankly the only way the curl project has to get real feedback from people as to what features that are used and which are not used as well as other details in the project that can help us navigate our future and what to do next. And what not to do next.

PikaScript - A lightweight Python implementation that runs on STM32 and other low-end MCUs - CNX Software PikaScript is an ultra-lightweight Python engine that can run on microcontrollers with as little as 4KB of RAM and 32KB of Flash, while the more popular MicroPython requires at least 256kB of code space and 16kB of RAM. PikaScript was initially developed to run on STM32G030C8 and STM32F103C8 MCUs, meaning, for example, it works on the BluePill board, but it has also been ported to other platforms like WCH CH582 RISC-V MCU, WinnerMicro W806 C-Sky microcontroller, as well as other like Raspberry Pi RP2040, ESP32-C3, etc… but those are not quite as well supported with some features missing.

Continuously measure wind speed and direction with this EMT conduit-mounted station | Arduino Blog It seems like DIY weather stations are everywhere, and while most can perform the basic functions of measuring temperature, humidity, and air pressure, the majority are still unable to determine wind speed and direction. In response, Austin Allen from Elation Sports Technologies LLC created his own system that uses an anemometer and weathervane to measure the wind. Both the wind direction sensor and wind speed sensor were secured to sections of EMT conduit with 3D-printed mounts. The speed sensor utilizes a series of internal photo interrupters which get blocked by small plastic tabs whenever the disc spins. By reading the resulting analog voltage output, the connected Arduino Nano can map the value to a speed. The directions sensor uses a single Hall effect sensor combined with a polarized magnet in order to determine the orientation of the resulting magnetic field.

Security Leftovers NPM, Cargo & PyPi Are Broken By Design - Invidious Once again another malicious package is discovered is cargo, and this just goes on the massive and ever growing list of times this has been discovered is repos that don't have 3rd party over sight, like NPM, Cargo, PyPi and more.

When Your Smart ID Card Reader Comes With Malware Millions of U.S. government employees and contractors have been issued a secure smart ID card that enables physical access to buildings and controlled spaces, and provides access to government computer networks and systems at the cardholder’s appropriate security level. But many government employees aren’t issued an approved card reader device that lets them use these cards at home or remotely, and so turn to low-cost readers they find online. What could go wrong? Here’s one example. Hardening in the enterprise: SUSE releases Rancher 2.6.5 and NeuVector 5.0 SUSE acquisition Rancher is growing up, with a decidedly enterprise-friendly 2.6.5 release and version 5.0 of NeuVector. SUSE appears to be increasingly becoming the container company, and used this year's EU Kubecon event to make its first release of NeuVector since it open-sourced the container security platform earlier this year. Dubbed a "Full Lifecycle Container Security Platform", NeuVector turning up with Rancher is further evidence of an increased folding in of security and scanning into container solutions.