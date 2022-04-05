today's howtos
-
Using a "Proper" Camera as a Webcam
Fortunately there is a solution: you can use a "proper" camera, of the sort you associate with earnest tourists, as a webcam. In particular, most modern mirrorless cameras from the last few years can do an excellent job if you know what you're doing.
To give you an idea of the difference, here's the output of the most widely used webcam, the Logitech C920, and the Fujifilm X-S10 I use as a webcam: [...]
-
The idea of hierarchical filesystems doesn't feel like an API to me
If you say that the filesystem is an API, I feel that you're saying about as much as if you said that the web (as an idea and a general thing) is an API (which is true but in a very broad, architecture astronaut way). The filesystem being an API is pretty much the idea that you can use a commonly agreed on hierarchical namespace to communicate between programs, and between people and programs.
One place where this matters is if people aspire for other, more concrete APIs to become as broadly adopted and available as the filesystem "API". I feel that that would require people transforming those more concrete APIs into something more or less as broad, encompassing, and general as the idea of filesystems. For many things that people want to be broad APIs, I tend to not see any obvious path for that to happen because there doesn't seem to be a level between a broad idea and a concrete API.
-
10 useful Docker commands to get things done with a real-life example
Docker packages software applications into containers making them easy to build, test, and ship (deploy). In this post we will look into some useful docker commands you should know about with real-life examples. Let’s get rolling!
-
How to create a Linux Mint USB drive with persistence | FOSS Linux
A Live USB is a Linux USB with no persistent storage typically used to replace the previous operating system on the hard disk (either Linux or Windows) with a newer version of the Linux operating system. With a Live USB, you may boot up a computer and do tasks such as installing programs, storing data, and changing settings. However, if you restart your computer, all the changes you made using the Live USB will be lost.
What if you need to continue working and pick up where you left off on a Linux Mint Live USB drive? Introducing the Linux Mint Live USB with persistent storage.
-
How to Find Network MAC Address in Linux System
The term MAC Address is a derived abbreviation for Media Access Control Address. The network interface controller (NIC) uses the MAC address as its assigned unique identifier within an existing network segment.
To practically relate to or understand what a MAC address is, think of it as the postal or physical address to a house. The house in this case is the network interface controller (NIC).
-
How to Install Graylog Log Management Tool on RHEL Systems
Graylog is an industry-leading opensource log management solution for collecting, storing, indexing, and analyzing real-time data from applications and a myriad of devices in IT infrastructures such as servers, routers, and firewalls.
Graylog helps you gain more insights into the data collected by combining multiple searches for detailed analysis and reporting. It also detects threats and possible nefarious activity by conducting a deep analysis of the logs from remote sources.
-
Boot Into Rescue Mode Or Emergency Mode In Ubuntu - OSTechNix
This tutorial explains how to boot into rescue mode or emergency mode in Ubuntu 22.04, 20.04 and 18.04 LTS editions.
As you might already know, Runlevels are replaced with Systemd targets in many Linux distributions such as RHEL 7 / RHEL 8 and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and newer versions. For more details about runlevels and systemd target, refer to this guide.
This guide is specifically written for Ubuntu, however the steps given below should work on most Linux distributions that use Systemd as the default service manager.
Before getting into the topic, let us have a brief understanding about what is rescue mode and emergency mode and what is the purpose of these both modes.
-
How To Install Mate Desktop on Manjaro 21 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mate Desktop on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, MATE is a free and open-source desktop environment that is compatible with a variety of Linux distributions. It provides an intuitive and attractive desktop environment using traditional metaphors for Linux and other Unix-like operating systems. MATE is a successor to GNOME 2 and an alternative to GNOME 3 shell.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Mate desktop environment on a Manjaro 21.
-
How to find and interpret system log files on Linux | Enable Sysadmin
Log files and journals are important to a system administrator's work. They reveal a great deal of information about a system and are instrumental during troubleshooting and auditing.
Log files contain events and messages generated by the kernel, applications, and users that log into the system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 353 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
When Your Smart ID Card Reader Comes With Malware
Games: Steam Deck, Hellpoint: Blue Sun, Songs of Conquest
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 hours 54 min ago
4 hours 48 min ago
11 hours 59 min ago
13 hours 23 min ago
14 hours 25 min ago
14 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 2 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago
16 hours 54 min ago