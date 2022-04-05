Programming Leftovers
How we deploy to production over 100 times a day
Our success relies on us rapidly shipping new features to customers. This tight feedback loop helps us quickly validate our ideas. We can double down on the ideas that are working, and fail fast if we need to.
To achieve this rapid release cadence, we’ve optimised our engineering culture, tooling, and architecture to make the path from idea to production as frictionless as possible, all without sacrificing safety. We believe our approach gets us the best of both worlds: less friction encourages smaller changes, and smaller changes are less risky.
Semantic HTML and Shiny Applications
A couple of weeks ago I was looking around for different CSS frameworks to play around with, and came across Semantic HTML (not to be confused with Semantic UI) and I’m hooked! There are several “classless CSS frameworks” that are implemented under the ideology of Semantic HTML: styling of elements (e.g. height and colour) is applied to the HTML tags rather than classes, meaning that the HTML is less of a sea ofand tags with 6 or 7 classes, and more of a wider range of HTML tags that better explain what is contained in the web page.
The Problem of Sharing Code
Programs today are often a Frankenstein combination of different open-source libraries. I've spent a lot of time thinking about how to manage all of the dependencies (see Reflections on 10,000 Hours of Programming). How code gets used and reused should be important for developer productivity optimizers.
Some layers I think about when thinking about sharing code.
Ideas for Clojure Network Eval API
Since I am also a tool maintainer AND my tool works with nREPL, I thought I share my ideas here.
Codebases as communication
Conventionally we communicate programming ideas with talks, papers, and blog posts. But we can also communicate ideas with entire codebases. If someone finds a security exploit, she’ll sometimes publish a proof of concept to prove the exploit isn’t just theoretical.
Now let’s say the exploit PoC comes with a ton of command-line flags: verbose mode, configuration options, output formats, the whole works. Now the writer is communicating something subtly different: not just that the exploit exists, but she wants you to experiment with it. She’s making it as easy as possible for you to play with the exploit yourself and come up with variations and consequences.
This makes codebases like any other kind of communication medium. There are different styles you can use to say subtly different things. There are also different “genres”, or overt things you use the codebase to say. Some examples: [...]
parallel tree running
We want to walk a tree in parallel. We don’t know how big or deep it is. We will discover new nodes of unknown branchiness as we go. As we progress, we will end up performing two types of work. Sometimes we find a directory and recurse deeper. Sometimes we find a file and have to count the lines.
Maximum Path sum in a N-ary Tree
Given an undirected tree with N nodes numbered from 1 to N and an array A[] where A[i] denotes the value assigned to (i+1)th node. The connections between the nodes are provided in a 2-dimensional array edges[]. The task is to find the maximum path sum between any two nodes. (Both the nodes can be the same also).
Grpc, AWS Lambdas and GoLang
The reason why none of this works, is that although you can make an HTTP/2 connection with AWS’s API Gateway, the API Gateway won’t call the lambda over HTTP/2, it will use HTTP/1.1. It seems like this should be easy to overcome, but my understanding is that GRPC is heavily integrated with HTTP/2.
What you’d need is a different wire protocol than GRPC if you wanted to work over HTTP/1.1 and this protocol does exists. It’s called GRPC-Web. Unfortunately, the GRPC-Web clients seems to be limited to JavaScript and TypeScript. There is a Golang client but the “IMPLEMENTATION IS LACKING”. So, unless I missed something, its not possible to run a GRPC service on an AWS Lambda. GRPCWeb is a good compromise if you clients are going to written in JavaScript or if more GRPCWeb clients start appearing. Otherwise you’re probably going to end up with REST or not using Lambdas.
The optics of pair programming
If you are not familiar, pair programming (pairing) is the practice of collaborating directly with another person to work on a problem. You’ll often hear it in development contexts, but I've also encountered it with design.
In the Before Times, we paired by walking over to a coworker's computer, sitting next to them, and talking through the problem as they worked on it. Nowadays, it is (hopefully) remote screen sharing.
Golang Diaries: Generics
Why generics? · Quamina is all about building and running finite automata. To do this you need a table-like data structure that represents states and the transitions between them. Quamina uses both deterministic and non-deterministic finite automata, DFAs and NFAs for short. The only real difference is that a transition from a DFA state is always to one other state; in an NFA you can have transitions to multiple others, in practice to a list of states.
Interactive decompilation with rellic-xref
Rellic is a framework for analyzing and decompiling LLVM modules into C code, implementing the concepts described in the original paper presenting the Dream decompiler and its successor, Dream++. It recently made an appearance on this blog when I presented rellic-headergen, a tool for extracting debug metadata from LLVM modules and turning them into compilable C header files. In this post, I am presenting a tool I developed for exploring the relationship between the original LLVM module and its decompiled C version: rellic-xref.
How to evolve a developer's role to address DevSecOps
As more organizations rely on a cloud-native approach, they need to take the appropriate steps to secure the software delivery lifecycle. DevSecOps creates a culture of security across the entire organization to better address security vulnerabilities – and there’s no better time to adopt this approach than now. In the first quarter of 2022, data breaches increased 14 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021.
Python programs as wrappers versus filters of other Unix programs
One reason I reach for the filter approach is if I have a certain amount of logic that's most easily expressed in a shell script, for example selecting what disks to report SMART data on and then iterating over them. Shell scripts make expanding file name glob patterns very easy; Python requires more work for this. I have to admit that how the idea evolved also plays a role; if I started out thinking I had a simple job of reformatting output that could be done entirely in a shell script, I'm most likely to write the Python as a filter that drops into it, rather than throw the shell script away and write a Python wrapper. Things that start out clearly complex from the start are more likely to be a Python wrapper instead of a filter used by a shell script.»
