today's leftovers
The History of GNU
It was at this conference that Richard Stallman first publicly and explicitly stated the idea that all software should be free, and makes it clear that "free" refers to freedom, not price, by saying that software should be freely accessible to everyone. This was probably the first time he made that distinction to the public.
Stallman continues by explaining why it is wrong to agree to accept a program on condition of not sharing it with others. So what can one say about a business based on developing nonfree software and luring others into accepting that condition? Such things are bad for society and shouldn't be done at all. (In later years he used stronger condemnation.)
A SaaS architectural checklist for Kubernetes
This is the first in a series of articles about building and deploying software as a service (SaaS) applications, which will focus on software and deployment architectures. The topics the series will cover can be used as the basis for a checklist for SaaS architecture.
[...]
From the end users' perspective, the defining characteristic of a SaaS application is that it's on-demand software typically delivered through the web, so the users only need a browser or mobile device to access it. The provider of the SaaS application manages all the software and infrastructure needed to deliver the application service to the consumers of the application.
SaaS applications are economically attractive because the development, infrastructure, and support costs are shared by multiple customers of the service. Consumers can start using the application without capital expenditures or waiting for the software to be installed. Subscription-based pricing lowers the risk for consumers, which results in shortened sales cycles for SaaS providers. The recurring revenue stream from subscriptions can be invested into the application to grow market share.
SQLite Renaissance
It seems like SQLite has shown up in more places everywhere you look.
SQLite is an implementation of a SQL database engine as a C-language library. That means SQLite can be embedded into binaries, run in the browser, on edge devices, or anywhere else.
Distributed polls on your personal website
While I like the idea of a third-party service offering this logic, I am more interested in seeing how I could do it on my website.
Old-school blogging, retro computers, and decentralisation
I don’t believe that the Web is the best solution for having feed readers and blogging clients everywhere. It is for sure the easiest, as long as the device you’re using has modern web browser, you’re good to go. I’ve never used a Web interface that was better than a good native interface. Of course there are crap native apps that compare poorly to well-crafted Web applications, I’m not saying that all native apps are better than Web apps, I’m saying that given both a very good Web interface and a very good native interface, that I usually prefer the native one.
How To Completely Disable Your Favicon
So, we can't omit the favicon, and we can't use an arbitrary character... what can we do?
After a little bit of digging, I came across a concept that most web developers are fairly familiar with: Data URLs.
25 Gbit/s HTTP and HTTPS download speeds
Now that I recently upgraded my internet connection to 25 Gbit/s, I was curious how hard or easy it is to download files via HTTP and HTTPS over a 25 Gbit/s link. I don’t have another 25 Gbit/s connected machine other than my router, so I decided to build a little lab for tests like these
Talking with the Moon: Inside Apollo's premodulation processor
The Apollo missions to the Moon required complex hardware to communicate between Earth and the spacecraft, sending radio signals over hundreds of thousands of miles. The premodulation processor was a key component of this system, combining voice, scientific data, TV, and telemetry for transmission to Earth.1 It was built from components that were welded together and tightly packed into a 14.5-pound box.2 In this blog post, I look inside the premodulation processor, examine its construction, and describe how each module worked.
AOSC For Old And New POWER
Another choice in OpenPOWER distros, but with another choice for old-school 32-bit PowerPC, too. AOSC/OS (short for "Anthon Open Source Community") is an Debian (formerly OpenSUSE) derivative claiming to have a wide variety of packages and good port parity at the cost of larger space and a generally manual installation process. The desktop experience is KDE, though a server version is also available. Support for POWER8 and up is listed as "experimental" but is available for download, and most packages appear available to ppc64le.
OpenBSD on Partaker H2 I5 1135G7
The Partaker H2 is a kind of Protectli FW6D clone on steroids ; at least when it comes to the 11th Gen Intel CPU. The overall systems are quite similar according to the sheet specs. And the Partaker runs OpenBSD really nicely.
