$349 AMD Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit takes on NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier devkit
AMD Xilinx Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit features the Kria K26 Zynq UltraScale+ XCK26 FPGA MPSoC system-on-module (SoM) introduced last year together with the Kria KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit.
Designed as a development platform for robotics and industrial applications, the KR260 is said to deliver nearly 5x productivity gain, up to 8x better performance per watt and 3.5x lower latency compared to Nvidia Jetson AGX Xavier or Jetson Nano kits. We’ll have a better look at the details below.
The Brave browser promises speed and privacy, but its quest for profit compromises security at every turn. I had thought that for-profit web browsers had died with the 20th century. Long since, I imagined, the web browser had become such an essential part of modern computing that there was no profit left in it. Brave Software, however, disagrees. Since 2016, the company has been developing its open source browser (Figure 1), attempting to fund it with a restricted marketplace for ads -- an idea compelling enough to convince venture capitalists to invest over seven million dollars. However, those with minimal knowledge of privacy and security are likely to think to otherwise. Based on Chromium and compatible with Chrome extensions, the Brave browser itself is functional enough, with an array of tools designed to appeal to modern users, especially those who want to dabble in cryptocurrencies. Yet again and again, Brave reveals itself as a battleground where privacy and security are at odds with the quest for profit.
Top 5 Best Open Source Passive OS Fingerprinting Tools in 2022
In the world of ethical hacking, OS fingerprinting is a very popular method to get an idea about the potential victim’s operating system. The hacker sends some packets and commands over the network to the target system to get the exact guess about the target’s operating system, architecture, and security details. In this way, the hacker can make his plan more efficient and more powerful. There are two types of fingerprinting which are; passive and active. Most expert hackers and network admins use passive OS fingerprinting tools to provide real-time results with a higher accuracy value. As I have already mentioned that OS fingerprinting is divided into two domains, which are passive and active. Most frequently, we talk so much about the passive method; in passive fingerprinting, the hacker or the attacker can hide his own identity from the victim. This method is more perfect and appropriate for hacking. Though passive fingerprinting is more secure and convenient, it is a bit slower than the active method. The active fingerprinting works as a handshake.
