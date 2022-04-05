Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 18th of May 2022 02:57:59 PM

In the world of ethical hacking, OS fingerprinting is a very popular method to get an idea about the potential victim’s operating system. The hacker sends some packets and commands over the network to the target system to get the exact guess about the target’s operating system, architecture, and security details. In this way, the hacker can make his plan more efficient and more powerful. There are two types of fingerprinting which are; passive and active. Most expert hackers and network admins use passive OS fingerprinting tools to provide real-time results with a higher accuracy value.

As I have already mentioned that OS fingerprinting is divided into two domains, which are passive and active. Most frequently, we talk so much about the passive method; in passive fingerprinting, the hacker or the attacker can hide his own identity from the victim.

This method is more perfect and appropriate for hacking. Though passive fingerprinting is more secure and convenient, it is a bit slower than the active method. The active fingerprinting works as a handshake.