today's howtos
-
How to use Screen Command on Linux [Ed: It's a GNU program, not "command on Linux"]
-
OpenSSL Command Cheatsheet & Real World Examples - ByteXD
OpenSSL is a set of crypto and hash tools that can be used to encrypt data and verify signatures. It’s a command line tool that can be used to generate keys, encrypt and decrypt data, sign and verify signatures, and generate and verify CSRs.
In this tutorial we’ll cover some of the most common OpenSSL commands and how to use them. We’ll also discuss important terms and concepts related to encryption and digital signatures.
-
A guide to Pipy, a programmable network proxy for cloud
Pipy is an open source, cloud-native, network stream processor. It is modular by design and can create a high-performance network proxy. It's written in C++ and is built on top of the Asio asynchronous I/O library. Pipy is ideal for a variety of use cases ranging from edge routers, load balancers, proxy solutions, API gateways, static HTTP servers, service mesh sidecars, and more.
Pipy also comes with built-in JavaScript support through PipyJS. PipyJS is highly customizable and predictable in performance, with no garbage collection overhead. Currently, PipyJS is part of the Pipy code base, but it has no dependency on it and in the future it may be moved to a standalone package.
-
How To Install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with Dualboot, UEFI, and External Drive Methods
This tutorial explains in step by step how you can install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" into your computer or laptop. We will use a USB flash disk drive storage instead of hard disk. By practicing, you will be able to adapt this tutorial to install Ubuntu into hard disk, external HDD, and also SSD. Please note that this will help you making dualboot with Windows, no matter if your computer features BIOS Legacy or UEFI. Start everything with the preparations below and now let's go. Happy installing!
-
Reset Sudo Password In Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - OSTechNix
This brief guide explains how to reset sudo password in Ubuntu 22.04 and 20.04 LTS desktop and server editions from rescue mode.
-
Install Specific Package Version With Apt Command in Ubuntu - It's FOSS
-
How to Install ONLYOFFICE Docs on Ubuntu for ARM
ONLYOFFICE Docs is an open-source office suite distributed under GNU AGPL v3.0. It comprises web-based viewers and collaborative editors for text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and forms compatible with OOXML formats.
-
How to Install Webfs Web Server on Ubuntu – OSNote
Webfs is a nice small web server that helps users to host static content immediately. The web server when installed is capable of hosting static websites and media. It is a better alternative to heavy-duty web servers that are more CPU hungry. You will see how to install Webfs on an Ubuntu server in the next steps, this guide is compatible with Ubuntu 20.04 to Ubuntu 22.04.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 312 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Not So Brave New World
The Brave browser promises speed and privacy, but its quest for profit compromises security at every turn. I had thought that for-profit web browsers had died with the 20th century. Long since, I imagined, the web browser had become such an essential part of modern computing that there was no profit left in it. Brave Software, however, disagrees. Since 2016, the company has been developing its open source browser (Figure 1), attempting to fund it with a restricted marketplace for ads -- an idea compelling enough to convince venture capitalists to invest over seven million dollars. However, those with minimal knowledge of privacy and security are likely to think to otherwise. Based on Chromium and compatible with Chrome extensions, the Brave browser itself is functional enough, with an array of tools designed to appeal to modern users, especially those who want to dabble in cryptocurrencies. Yet again and again, Brave reveals itself as a battleground where privacy and security are at odds with the quest for profit.
today's howtos
Top 5 Best Open Source Passive OS Fingerprinting Tools in 2022
In the world of ethical hacking, OS fingerprinting is a very popular method to get an idea about the potential victim’s operating system. The hacker sends some packets and commands over the network to the target system to get the exact guess about the target’s operating system, architecture, and security details. In this way, the hacker can make his plan more efficient and more powerful. There are two types of fingerprinting which are; passive and active. Most expert hackers and network admins use passive OS fingerprinting tools to provide real-time results with a higher accuracy value. As I have already mentioned that OS fingerprinting is divided into two domains, which are passive and active. Most frequently, we talk so much about the passive method; in passive fingerprinting, the hacker or the attacker can hide his own identity from the victim. This method is more perfect and appropriate for hacking. Though passive fingerprinting is more secure and convenient, it is a bit slower than the active method. The active fingerprinting works as a handshake.
$349 AMD Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit takes on NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier devkit
AMD Xilinx Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit features the Kria K26 Zynq UltraScale+ XCK26 FPGA MPSoC system-on-module (SoM) introduced last year together with the Kria KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit. Designed as a development platform for robotics and industrial applications, the KR260 is said to deliver nearly 5x productivity gain, up to 8x better performance per watt and 3.5x lower latency compared to Nvidia Jetson AGX Xavier or Jetson Nano kits. We’ll have a better look at the details below.
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
9 hours 36 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
17 hours 40 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago
20 hours 6 min ago
20 hours 8 min ago