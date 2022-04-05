Not So Brave New World The Brave browser promises speed and privacy, but its quest for profit compromises security at every turn. I had thought that for-profit web browsers had died with the 20th century. Long since, I imagined, the web browser had become such an essential part of modern computing that there was no profit left in it. Brave Software, however, disagrees. Since 2016, the company has been developing its open source browser (Figure 1), attempting to fund it with a restricted marketplace for ads -- an idea compelling enough to convince venture capitalists to invest over seven million dollars. However, those with minimal knowledge of privacy and security are likely to think to otherwise. Based on Chromium and compatible with Chrome extensions, the Brave browser itself is functional enough, with an array of tools designed to appeal to modern users, especially those who want to dabble in cryptocurrencies. Yet again and again, Brave reveals itself as a battleground where privacy and security are at odds with the quest for profit.