Android Leftovers

openSUSE Leap Micro 5.2 released

Let me remind users that the main documentation source for Leap Micro is SLE Micro documentation referenced bellow. The same applies to Leap itself. We recommend to try our self-install image for VM and host deployments (see demo on download page). For security reasons images have no root password set so you'll have to use *ignition or combustion to set it up (unless you use the Offline installer). People who are interested in k3s use case should have a look at the recent *work of Atilla. the combustion should work on both SLE/Leap Micro and MicroOS. I would like to consider offering recommended combustion scripts as part of the image download/experience on get-o-o. Big thanks to all that participated!

128 Cores for AI Vision Projects, the reComputer Jetson-10

The reComputer Jetson-10 is a new product by Seeed Studios, that consists of a palm-sized aluminium case that houses a passively cooled NVIDIA Jetson module. The module runs on their custom carrier board that is designed for AI application development and deployment. They have sent me their H0 model which runs a Jetson Nano module with 128 NVIDA CUDA cores that can deliver up to 0.5 TFLOPS of computing performance. It’s also got a Quad-core ARM A57 CPU running at 1.43 GHz, 4GBs of LPDDR4 RAM and 16GB of EMMC storage.