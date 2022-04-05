Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 18th of May 2022 03:18:29 PM

Let me remind users that the main documentation source for Leap Micro

is SLE Micro documentation referenced bellow. The same applies to Leap

itself.

We recommend to try our self-install image for VM and host deployments

(see demo on download page).

For security reasons images have no root password set so you'll have to

use *ignition or combustion to set it up (unless you use the Offline

installer).

People who are interested in k3s use case should have a look at the

recent *work of Atilla. the combustion should work on both SLE/Leap

Micro and MicroOS. I would like to consider offering recommended

combustion scripts as part of the image download/experience on get-o-o.

Big thanks to all that participated!