It brings great pleasure to announce the release of Sailfish OS 4.4.0 Vanha Rauma for the Sony Xperia 10 III. The combination of Sailfish OS optimised for the Xperia 10 III offers amazing performance at an impressive price, giving the best Sailfish OS best experience yet. Sailfish OS on the Xperia 10 III also includes beta VoLTE support, disabled by default, but available for brave community members to try out for the first time. Not only is this the best way to experience Sailfish OS, but we also believe it’s the best way to enjoy the Sony Xperia 10 III hardware.

We know that many of you have been eagerly awaiting the release since we previewed it at the Sailing for Ten Years party in Berlin. We’ve been working extremely hard to ensure it runs in the best possible way, and we’re very happy with the result. You can try and buy Sailfish OS to flash directly to the Xperia 10 III from the Jolla Shop for 49,90€, the same price as all the other Sony devices in the Sailfish X program. For this, you’ll get the Sailfish image to flash to your device of course. In addition, you get the paid extras of Android AppSupport for running Android apps directly within Sailfish OS, Exchange ActiveSync support for Office 365 syncing of emails, calendars and contacts, and predictive text support.