Titan Linux is a New KDE Linux Based on Debian Stable
Titan Linux is a new Debian-based Linux distribution that features the KDE Plasma desktop with a focus on usability and performance.
With a foundation built on the Debian Stable Branch, Titan Linux takes a functional, yet a minimal approach to KDE Plasma to create an operating system that is as functional as it is performant. Titan Linux features a minimal KDE Plasma desktop, the stable LTS kernel, a wide range of hardware support, a large independent community of supporters, and a brand new management system, called the Titan Toolbox that makes it possible to manage the operating system with a single click.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 484 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.17.9, 5.15.41, 5.10.117, 5.4.195, 4.19.244, 4.14.280, and 4.9.315
Free, Libre Software Leftovers
Flutter 3 in Ubuntu and Canonical on AWS Govclown
2900 Games On The Steam Deck and Godot 3.5 RC 1
Recent comments
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
13 hours 54 min ago