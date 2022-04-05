Proxmox Backup Server 2.2 available
We are excited to announce version 2.2 of our Proxmox Backup Server! It's based on Debian 11.3 (codename "Bullseye"), but using the newer Linux kernel 5.15, and including ZFS 2.1.4.
We have a new namespace feature which allows you to simplify backup management from multiple sources on-premises, remotely, and in the cloud, by organizing backups into "namespaces" within a single datastore.
The new “read-only” and “offline” maintenance modes allow for safer maintenance work on a datastore.
Countless bugfixes and smaller improvements are included as well, see the full release notes for details.
A big THANK YOU to our community! We are really grateful for all the support and feedback, testing, bug reporting and patch submitting.
