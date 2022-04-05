Warp - Modern New GTK4 File Transfer App for both Local & Internet Networks
Looking for a peer to peer file transfer app that works outside the local network? Warp is the stupid simple application to do the trick for Linux.
There are a few applications for LAN file transferring, such as Warpinator and Dukto. For sending date all over the world, Warp is a new GTK4 app for transferring any arbitrary-sized files and directories without struggling with Linux command or using a cloud service.
The app provides a stupid simple interface with 2 tabs: Send and Receive. Simply click on the “send file” (or folder) button and select your data, it will generate a transmit code.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 435 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.17.9, 5.15.41, 5.10.117, 5.4.195, 4.19.244, 4.14.280, and 4.9.315
Free, Libre Software Leftovers
Flutter 3 in Ubuntu and Canonical on AWS Govclown
2900 Games On The Steam Deck and Godot 3.5 RC 1
Recent comments
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
13 hours 54 min ago