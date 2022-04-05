Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 18th of May 2022 05:33:03 PM

Looking for a peer to peer file transfer app that works outside the local network? Warp is the stupid simple application to do the trick for Linux.

There are a few applications for LAN file transferring, such as Warpinator and Dukto. For sending date all over the world, Warp is a new GTK4 app for transferring any arbitrary-sized files and directories without struggling with Linux command or using a cloud service.

The app provides a stupid simple interface with 2 tabs: Send and Receive. Simply click on the “send file” (or folder) button and select your data, it will generate a transmit code.