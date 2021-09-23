Linux Foundation Misdirection and Spam
Announcing the World of Open Source: 2022 Europe Spotlight Survey [Ed: No, Linux Foundation (LF) does not speak for "Open Source" and for "Linux". It speaks for Facebook, VMware, Microsoft etc. Linux Foundation (LF) is fast becoming little more than a pest and leech borrowed -- by money -- by enemies of Linux to discredit, badmouth, undermine Linux. Linux Foundation is a big bunch of overpaid buzzword slingers bossing and misrepresenting actual geeks.]
Open source is a global phenomenon impacting all industries in all parts of the world. To better understand the regional dynamics of open source, Linux Foundation Research is conducting a series of new research projects under the World of Open Source umbrella to explore the state of open source, beginning with a European perspective, focusing on government, enterprise, and non-profit initiatives.
Prometheus Associate Certification will Demonstrate Ability to Monitor Infrastructure [Ed: The 'Linux' Foundation is pushing outright spam into Web sites for its 'diploma mills' (see bottom); Linux Foundation emulates Microsoft, including the calling of marketing "research" (because it sounds more professional)]
Linux Foundation, CNCF, and Ethical Intelligence partner on new ethics in open-source course [Ed: Linux Foundation is spamming legitimate sites to promote a diploma mill. This is not helping Linux!]