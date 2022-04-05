Backwards-incompatible changes in Bodhi
The 6.0 release of Bodhi — Fedora’s update gating system — will be published in a few days. We will deploy it to production a couple weeks after the Fedora release. It includes backwards-incompatible changes. Here’s what you need to know.
[...]
We reorganized the Bodhi source code to drop the hacks used in setup.py to support sub-projects. Instead, bodhi-server, bodhi-client and bodhi-messages are now actual Python package directories in the repo. The import path has not changed.
