today's howtos
-
How to List Users in Linux
Linux is a multiuser operating system, so creating numerous user accounts is easy. Over time, it’s easy to lose track of which accounts are required. Listing user accounts helps you manage them.
-
How to manage Vim plugins natively
Vim is definitely one of the most venerated text editors in the Unix world. Although its learning curve can be pretty steep when accustomed to more traditional text editors, its usage can dramatically improve productivity. A lot of plugins are available for the editor; almost always their source code is hosted on Github or similar platforms based on Git. To manage such plugins, several third-party plugin managers were developed in time, such as Pathogen or Vim-Plug, but since version 8 of the editor, a native way to manage plugins was introduced.
-
How to Install Jupyter Notebook on Ubuntu - ByteXD
Jupyter Notebook is a Python package that lets you host an interactive computing platform.
You can access that platform via a web browser where you can edit notes, run code and it shows you the output of your code.
Jupyter is mainly developed to be used as a data science and scientific computing tool. Not only can you use Jupyter to write python programs, Jupyter actually supports many programming languages.
Also you can write blocks of text in your notebooks using markdown format, as well as writing mathematics. Lastly you can also add plots, photos and rich media.
Jupyter isn’t supported under old versions of Python, it is supported under Python 3.3 (or greater), or Python2.7 (or greater). There are two methods to install Jupyter in Ubuntu or, for that matter, any other OS that runs Python, and this article will show you how to install it in Ubuntu.
-
