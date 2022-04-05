Jupyter Notebook is a Python package that lets you host an interactive computing platform.

You can access that platform via a web browser where you can edit notes, run code and it shows you the output of your code.

Jupyter is mainly developed to be used as a data science and scientific computing tool. Not only can you use Jupyter to write python programs, Jupyter actually supports many programming languages.

Also you can write blocks of text in your notebooks using markdown format, as well as writing mathematics. Lastly you can also add plots, photos and rich media.

Jupyter isn’t supported under old versions of Python, it is supported under Python 3.3 (or greater), or Python2.7 (or greater). There are two methods to install Jupyter in Ubuntu or, for that matter, any other OS that runs Python, and this article will show you how to install it in Ubuntu.