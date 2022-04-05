2900 Games On The Steam Deck and Godot 3.5 RC 1
2900 Games On The Steam Deck with Chrono Cross and Star Wars Squadron Verified
Valve and their partners are progressing well, with a steady pace now when it comes to validating games for the Steam Deck, with more than 2900 games validated. There are now 2902 games at the time of writing working on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual...
Godot Engine - Release candidate: Godot 3.5 RC 1
The upcoming Godot 3.5 is now considered feature complete, and has received a lot of bugfixes and improvements over the past weeks thanks to all the testers and developers who reported and fixed issues. It's now time to move to the Release Candidate stage so that we can release 3.5-stable for all users.
At this stage we need people to test this release (and potential follow-up RCs) on as many codebases as possible, to make sure that we catch non-obvious regressions that might have gone unnoticed until now. If you run into any issue, please make sure to report it on GitHub so that we can know about it and fix it!
