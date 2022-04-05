Language Selection

2900 Games On The Steam Deck and Godot 3.5 RC 1

Development
Gaming
  • 2900 Games On The Steam Deck with Chrono Cross and Star Wars Squadron Verified

    Valve and their partners are progressing well, with a steady pace now when it comes to validating games for the Steam Deck, with more than 2900 games validated. There are now 2902 games at the time of writing working on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual...

  • Godot Engine - Release candidate: Godot 3.5 RC 1

    The upcoming Godot 3.5 is now considered feature complete, and has received a lot of bugfixes and improvements over the past weeks thanks to all the testers and developers who reported and fixed issues. It's now time to move to the Release Candidate stage so that we can release 3.5-stable for all users.

    At this stage we need people to test this release (and potential follow-up RCs) on as many codebases as possible, to make sure that we catch non-obvious regressions that might have gone unnoticed until now. If you run into any issue, please make sure to report it on GitHub so that we can know about it and fix it!

Linux 5.17.9, 5.15.41, 5.10.117, 5.4.195, 4.19.244, 4.14.280, and 4.9.315

  • Linux 5.17.9
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.9 kernel.

All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
  • Linux 5.15.41
  • Linux 5.10.117
  • Linux 5.4.195
  • Linux 4.19.244
  • Linux 4.14.280
  • Linux 4.9.315

Free, Libre Software Leftovers

Flutter 3 in Ubuntu and Canonical on AWS Govclown

  • Bring your multi-platform apps to Linux desktop with Flutter 3 | Ubuntu

    Google I/O 2022 took place last week and brought with it a host of exciting news from the world of Google, including the announcement of Flutter 3 with long-awaited Linux Desktop support! Flutter 3 is the next big step in Flutter’s journey to enable multi-platform application development across what is now six platforms: iOS, Android, Web, Windows, macOS and Linux. It features improved performance and additional profiling in Flutter DevTools, support for Material 3, Apple silicon, accessibility services and web app life-cycles on top of the snazzy new Flutter Casual Games Toolkit and much more

  • Canonical at AWS Summit Washington 2022 | Ubuntu

    Our collaboration wth AWS has started in 2012 making 2022 the 10th year of working together to deliver premium open source solutions in the cloud. With Public Sector designation, our goal is to continue supporting AWS providing security and compliance for Government agencies and contractors on AWS Govcloud as and all AWS regions.

