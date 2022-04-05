Flutter 3 in Ubuntu and Canonical on AWS Govclown
-
Bring your multi-platform apps to Linux desktop with Flutter 3 | Ubuntu
Google I/O 2022 took place last week and brought with it a host of exciting news from the world of Google, including the announcement of Flutter 3 with long-awaited Linux Desktop support!
Flutter 3 is the next big step in Flutter’s journey to enable multi-platform application development across what is now six platforms: iOS, Android, Web, Windows, macOS and Linux. It features improved performance and additional profiling in Flutter DevTools, support for Material 3, Apple silicon, accessibility services and web app life-cycles on top of the snazzy new Flutter Casual Games Toolkit and much more
-
Canonical at AWS Summit Washington 2022 | Ubuntu
Our collaboration wth AWS has started in 2012 making 2022 the 10th year of working together to deliver premium open source solutions in the cloud. With Public Sector designation, our goal is to continue supporting AWS providing security and compliance for Government agencies and contractors on AWS Govcloud as and all AWS regions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 413 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.17.9, 5.15.41, 5.10.117, 5.4.195, 4.19.244, 4.14.280, and 4.9.315
Free, Libre Software Leftovers
Flutter 3 in Ubuntu and Canonical on AWS Govclown
2900 Games On The Steam Deck and Godot 3.5 RC 1
Recent comments
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
13 hours 54 min ago