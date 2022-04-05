Free, Libre Software Leftovers
Kiwi TCMS: New versions of automation framework plugins
These new versions are compatible with Kiwi TCMS v11.x and include several improvements and bug fixes. Check-out the pages above for individual information and instructions on how to use them.
Percona launches open-source database management system • The Register
Open-source database services biz Percona has confirmed general availability of a database management platform initially targeted at PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB.
Dubbed Percona Platform, the company's first product will be available as a subscription service aiming to bring together the management of three open-source databases under a single system.
The syslog-ng Insider 2022-05: directions; EPEL 9; throttle; regexp-parser; - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community
This is the 101st issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
Linux 5.17.9, 5.15.41, 5.10.117, 5.4.195, 4.19.244, 4.14.280, and 4.9.315
Flutter 3 in Ubuntu and Canonical on AWS Govclown
2900 Games On The Steam Deck and Godot 3.5 RC 1
