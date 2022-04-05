Linux 5.17.9, 5.15.41, 5.10.117, 5.4.195, 4.19.244, 4.14.280, and 4.9.315
-
Linux 5.17.9
I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.9 kernel. All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h
-
Linux 5.15.41
-
Linux 5.10.117
-
Linux 5.4.195
-
Linux 4.19.244
-
Linux 4.14.280
-
Linux 4.9.315
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 378 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.17.9, 5.15.41, 5.10.117, 5.4.195, 4.19.244, 4.14.280, and 4.9.315
Free, Libre Software Leftovers
Flutter 3 in Ubuntu and Canonical on AWS Govclown
2900 Games On The Steam Deck and Godot 3.5 RC 1
Recent comments
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
13 hours 54 min ago