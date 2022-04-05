Open-source database services biz Percona has confirmed general availability of a database management platform initially targeted at PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB. Dubbed Percona Platform, the company's first product will be available as a subscription service aiming to bring together the management of three open-source databases under a single system.

These new versions are compatible with Kiwi TCMS v11.x and include several improvements and bug fixes. Check-out the pages above for individual information and instructions on how to use them.

Flutter 3 in Ubuntu and Canonical on AWS Govclown Bring your multi-platform apps to Linux desktop with Flutter 3 | Ubuntu Google I/O 2022 took place last week and brought with it a host of exciting news from the world of Google, including the announcement of Flutter 3 with long-awaited Linux Desktop support! Flutter 3 is the next big step in Flutter’s journey to enable multi-platform application development across what is now six platforms: iOS, Android, Web, Windows, macOS and Linux. It features improved performance and additional profiling in Flutter DevTools, support for Material 3, Apple silicon, accessibility services and web app life-cycles on top of the snazzy new Flutter Casual Games Toolkit and much more

Canonical at AWS Summit Washington 2022 | Ubuntu Our collaboration wth AWS has started in 2012 making 2022 the 10th year of working together to deliver premium open source solutions in the cloud. With Public Sector designation, our goal is to continue supporting AWS providing security and compliance for Government agencies and contractors on AWS Govcloud as and all AWS regions.