  • How to Fix Screen Tearing on Linux

    Screen tearing can be frustrating when scrolling through articles, playing a game, or doing just about anything in the graphical user interface (GUI). It can hamper your Linux experience and drive you into thinking of switching to Windows or macOS.

    Hold those thoughts because, fortunately, there's a fix for screen tearing that doesn't involve migrating to another OS. Let's dive into the process of fixing screen tearing on your Linux desktop.

  • How to deploy a Docker container with SSH access | TechRepublic

    When you have running containers, there might be a time when you have to connect to that container to run a command or handle some maintenance. Of course, you can always access the running container using the docker exec -it CONTAINER_ID bash command (where CONTAINER_ID is the actual ID of the container). But how do you SSH into those containers? And should you want to? That’s the rub.

    The problem is that because there are so many moving parts, containers can be insecure. Because of that, you won’t want to allow SSH connections to containers in production environments, but for development and testing environments, this can be a real help.

    With that said, I’m going to show you how to set up SSH connections for a Docker container. I’ll demonstrate using the latest Ubuntu image.

  • How to flush the DNS cache on Ubuntu Server | TechRepublic

    Sometimes a network connection doesn’t seem to function how we expect them to. And it doesn’t matter how much you troubleshoot the issue, the problem doesn’t go away. You’ve configured a static IP address, you know that configuration is solid and you can ping your gateway, but something is causing that Linux server from reaching the outside world in the manner you expect.

    One problem could be the DNS cache. DNS is a crucial aspect of networking for all machines, as it translates names to IP addresses. When something goes wrong with DNS, your machine might have trouble reaching the outside world. I have experienced, on a few occasions, a DNS cache to be the problem. When that happens, what do you do? You flush the DNS cache.

    This is a good task to undertake now and then, as your DNS cache can not only grow too large, but it could also contain corrupt entries (which can cause problems with connections). So, how do you flush the DNS cache on Ubuntu Server?

  • How to Fix "Could not get lock /var/lib/dpkg/lock" Error in Ubuntu

    In this article we’ll cover the cause of the Could not get lock /var/lib/dpkg/lock – open (11 Resource temporarily unavailable) error, and two methods on how to solve it.

  • How To Install Bpytop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bpytop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Bpytop is a Linux command-line utility for resource monitoring that shows usage and stats for processor, memory, disks, network, and processes.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Bpytop system monitor tool on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • 10 basic cat commands in Linux with examples - RoseHosting

    In this tutorial, we are going to explain some basic cat commands in Linux, that are applicable on various distributions such as Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, AlmaLinux and etc.

    The “cat” command is a shortcut of the word “concatenate” and is a very useful command that is frequently used, by system administrators and DevOps engineers. With this command you can easily view files, create them, filter information from them, display line numbers in files and etc.

    In this post, the cat command will be explained with real examples on Ubuntu 20.04. You can use the Linux distribution of your choice. Let’s get started!

Linux 5.17.9, 5.15.41, 5.10.117, 5.4.195, 4.19.244, 4.14.280, and 4.9.315

  • Linux 5.17.9
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.9 kernel.

All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
  • Linux 5.15.41
  • Linux 5.10.117
  • Linux 5.4.195
  • Linux 4.19.244
  • Linux 4.14.280
  • Linux 4.9.315

Free, Libre Software Leftovers

Flutter 3 in Ubuntu and Canonical on AWS Govclown

  • Bring your multi-platform apps to Linux desktop with Flutter 3 | Ubuntu

    Google I/O 2022 took place last week and brought with it a host of exciting news from the world of Google, including the announcement of Flutter 3 with long-awaited Linux Desktop support! Flutter 3 is the next big step in Flutter’s journey to enable multi-platform application development across what is now six platforms: iOS, Android, Web, Windows, macOS and Linux. It features improved performance and additional profiling in Flutter DevTools, support for Material 3, Apple silicon, accessibility services and web app life-cycles on top of the snazzy new Flutter Casual Games Toolkit and much more

  • Canonical at AWS Summit Washington 2022 | Ubuntu

    Our collaboration wth AWS has started in 2012 making 2022 the 10th year of working together to deliver premium open source solutions in the cloud. With Public Sector designation, our goal is to continue supporting AWS providing security and compliance for Government agencies and contractors on AWS Govcloud as and all AWS regions.

2900 Games On The Steam Deck and Godot 3.5 RC 1

  • 2900 Games On The Steam Deck with Chrono Cross and Star Wars Squadron Verified

    Valve and their partners are progressing well, with a steady pace now when it comes to validating games for the Steam Deck, with more than 2900 games validated. There are now 2902 games at the time of writing working on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual...

  • Godot Engine - Release candidate: Godot 3.5 RC 1

    The upcoming Godot 3.5 is now considered feature complete, and has received a lot of bugfixes and improvements over the past weeks thanks to all the testers and developers who reported and fixed issues. It's now time to move to the Release Candidate stage so that we can release 3.5-stable for all users. At this stage we need people to test this release (and potential follow-up RCs) on as many codebases as possible, to make sure that we catch non-obvious regressions that might have gone unnoticed until now. If you run into any issue, please make sure to report it on GitHub so that we can know about it and fix it!

