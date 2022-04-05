Shows and Videos: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Out Loud, Bringing Windows Best Feature To Linux, and More
FLOSS Weekly 681: Yes, UCAN - James Walker, Fission.codes and UCAN
User Controlled Authorization Networks (UCANs) are just one of the many new and useful approaches to decentralization that James Walker, of fission.codes, shares with Doc Searls and Dan Lynch. If you want a detailed dose of pure optimism about Web3 working for you and me, this is the episode for you on FLOSS Weekly.
14: Back Stage Pass - Linux Out Loud - TuxDigital
This week, Linux Out Loud chats about what it is like for us to be content creators on the Tux Digital Network.
Welcome to episode 14 of Linux Out Loud. We fired up our mics, connected those headphones as we searched the community for themes to expound upon. We kept the banter friendly, the conversation somewhat on topic, and had fun doing it.
Bringing Windows Best Feature To Linux!! - Invidious
Have you ever felt like Linux was just missing something but not sure what it was missing, well maybe it was missing a really annoying watermark telling you to activate your system everytime you use it.
Why Use The Terminal Instead of GUI Apps? - Invidious
New Linux users often are confused with why more intermediate-to-advanced users gravitate to the terminal rather than just using GUI apps for the same task. There are reasons why newer users hate the terminal and longtime Linux users love the terminal.
Linux in the Ham Shack/LHS Episode #467: The Weekender XCI
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our departure into the world of hedonism, random topic excursions, whimsy and (hopefully) knowledge. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
More in Tux Machines
Fedora Magazine: Five common mistakes when using automation
As automation expands to cover more aspects of IT, more administrators are learning automation skills and applying them to ease their workload. Automation can ease the burden of repetitive tasks and add a level of conformity to infrastructure. But when IT workers deploy automation, there are common mistakes that can wreak havoc on infrastructures large and small. Five common mistakes are typically seen in automation deployments.
Security Leftovers
