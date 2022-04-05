Security Leftovers
-
Reproducible Builds: Supporter spotlight: Jan Nieuwenhuizen on Bootstrappable Builds, GNU Mes and GNU Guix
The Reproducible Builds project relies on several projects, supporters and sponsors for financial support, but they are also valued as ambassadors who spread the word about our project and the work that we do.
This is the fourth instalment in a series featuring the projects, companies and individuals who support the Reproducible Builds project.
We started this series by featuring the Civil Infrastructure Platform project and followed this up with a post about the Ford Foundation as well as a recent ones about ARDC and the Google Open Source Security Team (GOSST). Today, however, we will be talking with Jan Nieuwenhuizen about Bootstrappable Builds, GNU Mes and GNU Guix.
-
CISA Issues Emergency Directive and Releases Advisory Related to VMware Vulnerabilities [Ed: Proprietary software is a threat to national security]
CISA has issued Emergency Directive (ED) 22-03 and released a Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) in response to active and expected exploitation of multiple vulnerabilities in the following VMware products: VMware Workspace ONE Access (Access), VMware Identity Manager (vIDM), VMware vRealize Automation (vRA), VMware Cloud Foundation, vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager.
-
Software Supply Chain: A Risky Time for Dependencies [Ed: This is a proprietary software problem too and it's not a new problem; the FUD patterns are newer and driven by special interests]
The software supply chain is a critical element in the lifecycle of applications and websites. The interdependencies and components common in modern software development can increase the attack surface and sometimes allow hackers to bypass robust security layers you’ve added to your infrastructure.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 355 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Fedora Magazine: Five common mistakes when using automation
As automation expands to cover more aspects of IT, more administrators are learning automation skills and applying them to ease their workload. Automation can ease the burden of repetitive tasks and add a level of conformity to infrastructure. But when IT workers deploy automation, there are common mistakes that can wreak havoc on infrastructures large and small. Five common mistakes are typically seen in automation deployments.
Security Leftovers
Shows and Videos: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Out Loud, Bringing Windows Best Feature To Linux, and More
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 57 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 54 min ago
8 hours 11 min ago
8 hours 17 min ago
10 hours 3 min ago