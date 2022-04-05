Fedora Magazine: Five common mistakes when using automation
As automation expands to cover more aspects of IT, more administrators are learning automation skills and applying them to ease their workload. Automation can ease the burden of repetitive tasks and add a level of conformity to infrastructure. But when IT workers deploy automation, there are common mistakes that can wreak havoc on infrastructures large and small. Five common mistakes are typically seen in automation deployments.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 355 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Fedora Magazine: Five common mistakes when using automation
As automation expands to cover more aspects of IT, more administrators are learning automation skills and applying them to ease their workload. Automation can ease the burden of repetitive tasks and add a level of conformity to infrastructure. But when IT workers deploy automation, there are common mistakes that can wreak havoc on infrastructures large and small. Five common mistakes are typically seen in automation deployments.
Security Leftovers
Shows and Videos: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Out Loud, Bringing Windows Best Feature To Linux, and More
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 57 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 54 min ago
8 hours 11 min ago
8 hours 17 min ago
10 hours 3 min ago