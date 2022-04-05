Arduino Projects: FingerX and Film Slides
FingerX is a gadget that lets people feel the shapes of VR objects physically | Arduino Blog
One of virtual reality’s largest unsolved challenges is allowing players to interact with a virtual environment beyond just video and audio. This is why a team of researchers from the National Chengchi University in Taiwan came up with the FingerX project as a way to get physical feedback when touching objects in a real and VR settings simultaneously.
Whereas other ideas revolve around constricting finger motion or using pins to generate rudimentary shapes, FingerX incorporates a single extender module that rests upon each fingertip and extends when certain conditions are met. When touching virtual objects that rest on a flat surface, the shape of the virtual object is intersected by the hand’s position and causes the extenders to mold around the form. Entirely virtual objects can also be held in the player’s hand using this same principle while also being able to fold away the extenders when grasping a physical object.
This robotic system automatically scans film slides on its own | Arduino Blog
Before the advent of digital cameras, people used film to capture their most cherished memories. And nowadays, there is a rush to convert them into a digital format before they inevitably degrade and become unrecognizable. Film slides in particular have a major drawback in that they are separate, individual pieces of film placed onto small cards which makes scanning them manually a very long and expensive process. In order to digitize his family’s collection of film slides, Hackster.io user Chris was able to create a robot that automates this tedious task.
