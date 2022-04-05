today's howtos
-
How to Add Ubuntu System to FreeIPA Server
After you have installed the FreeIPA identity management system, you will need to enroll and add client machines to the FreeIPA server. In this tutorial, learn how to add an Ubuntu system to the FreeIPA server.
-
How to Install and Use FFmpeg in Ubuntu 22.04
FFmpeg is an open source software to manipulate multimedia files. It can play, record, convert, and stream video and audio files. It comes packaged with leading audio and video codecs.
Many enterprises use FFmpeg in their core processing of their applications. Many consumer applications use FFmpeg as well.
In this tutorial we will install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04 and use a few of its most frequently used features.
If you’d like to learn more about how to use FFmpeg, check out are accompanying in-depth tutorial on FFmpeg which has many more examples to use and details about how it all functions and it’s terminologies.
-
Impress Guide is updated to match LibreOffice Community 7.3
This 374 pages book covers the main features of Impress, the presentations (slide show) component of LibreOffice. You can create slides that contain text, bulleted and numbered lists, tables, charts, clip art, and other objects. Impress comes with prepackaged text styles, slide backgrounds, and Help. It can open and save to Microsoft PowerPoint formats and can export to PDF, HTML, and numerous graphic formats.
-
Fedora Magazine: Five common mistakes when using automation
As automation expands to cover more aspects of IT, more administrators are learning automation skills and applying them to ease their workload. Automation can ease the burden of repetitive tasks and add a level of conformity to infrastructure. But when IT workers deploy automation, there are common mistakes that can wreak havoc on infrastructures large and small. Five common mistakes are typically seen in automation deployments.
Security Leftovers
Shows and Videos: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Out Loud, Bringing Windows Best Feature To Linux, and More
Android Leftovers
