Mesa 22.1 Released with Improvements for Elden Ring, Apex Legends, Zink, and More
New features in the Mesa 22.1 series include support for Intel’s Alchemist DG2 platform, D3D12 GL4.2 support, Vulkan 1.3 support on Lavapipe, and Kopper interface backports for the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver to provide some minimal amount of display server info.
It also introduces several new OpenGL and Vulkan extensions, including GL_NV_pack_subimage, VK_EXT_depth_clip_control on Lavapipe and RADV (Radeon Vulkan) drivers, and VK_EXT_image_2d_view_of_3d on ANV and Lavapipe drivers.
mesa 22.1.0
Hi list, I'd like to announce that mesa 21.1.0 is finally available. This release brings with it a lot of greate featurres, including (since rc5) additional kopper backports for zink, and support for Intel's Alchemist DG2 platform. See you all in two weeks with 22.1.1. Cheers, Dylan
