Filed under
HowTos
  • The journey to ZFS raidz1 with different sized disks (On NetBSD) (Wheelbarrow optional)

    Now the question of how to use different sized disks with ZFS comes up reasonably often, and the answer is invariably "you don't", quite often followed by: [...]

  • 5 Ways to Open or Launch an Application in Debian

    The calculator is one of the basic tools of any operating system. The Linux operating system also includes a calculator application, which is perfectly sufficient for basic use. You can solve both simple and complex mathematical equations. By default, the calculator application in Linux appears in a simple mode. However, to perform more advanced calculations, you can switch to different modes, such as advanced mode, financial mode, and programming mode.

    If you use the calculator regularly, you may find ways to start it with a method that best suits your needs. In this article, we’ll explain 5 different methods you can use to open an application in your Linux operating system. The methods described include opening the application both from the GUI and from the terminal.

  • How to Install Notepad++ Editor on Ubuntu

    Notepad++ is one of the best text and source code editors developed for the Microsoft Windows platform. Notepad++ is an open-source code editor that is much better than the standard Windows text editor. It supports various features like syntax highlighting, multi-document view, bracket matching, macro recording, auto-completion, color codes, etc. But it is not available for Linux. If you go to the official website of Notepad++, you will notice that there is no link to download Notepad++ for Linux distributions. Fortunately, however, there is a way to use Notepad++ on Linux distributions, as it is available as a snap package for Linux users.

  • How To Install Brave Browser on Fedora 36 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, Brave browser is an open-source browser based on the Chromium web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. Brave is a privacy-focused internet browser that sets itself apart from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Brave browser on a Fedora 36.

  • How to Find Video Resolution (Width and Height) in Linux

    Being characterized as a Linux user does not necessarily imply that we are constrained to a technical lifestyle. The advantage of using Linux as the go-to operating system has contributed to the career growth of content creators, video producers, and even online video streamers. Whether it is project-related or work-related, dealing with videos will always redirect us to the issue of video resolution.

  • How to Check IPv4 Address on CentOS 9 Stream - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials

    The IP address is a numerical label, for example “192.0.10.1” that logically and hierarchically identifies an interface on the network of a device that uses the Internet Protocol or corresponds to the network level of the TCP/IP model.

    This is why many people need to know what their IP address is to perform network-related configurations.

    For an experienced user, this should not be a problem, but for a newcomer, it can be a bit of a challenge. Let’s get to it.

  • How To Install Nginx with Let's Encrypt on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Nginx is an open-source, free HTTP server software. In addition to its HTTP server capabilities, Nginx can also function as a proxy server. Whereas Let’s Encrypt is a certificate authority that provides free SSL certificates for websites. Let’s Encrypt supports auto installation of certificates on Apache, Nginx, Plex, and many more.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Let’s Encrypt SSL with Nginx on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

Mesa 22.1 Released with Improvements for Elden Ring, Apex Legends, Zink, and More

New features in the Mesa 22.1 series include support for Intel’s Alchemist DG2 platform, D3D12 GL4.2 support, Vulkan 1.3 support on Lavapipe, and Kopper interface backports for the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver to provide some minimal amount of display server info. It also introduces several new OpenGL and Vulkan extensions, including GL_NV_pack_subimage, VK_EXT_depth_clip_control on Lavapipe and RADV (Radeon Vulkan) drivers, and VK_EXT_image_2d_view_of_3d on ANV and Lavapipe drivers. Read more

  • How to Add Ubuntu System to FreeIPA Server

    After you have installed the FreeIPA identity management system, you will need to enroll and add client machines to the FreeIPA server. In this tutorial, learn how to add an Ubuntu system to the FreeIPA server.

  • How to Install and Use FFmpeg in Ubuntu 22.04

    FFmpeg is an open source software to manipulate multimedia files. It can play, record, convert, and stream video and audio files. It comes packaged with leading audio and video codecs. Many enterprises use FFmpeg in their core processing of their applications. Many consumer applications use FFmpeg as well. In this tutorial we will install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04 and use a few of its most frequently used features. If you’d like to learn more about how to use FFmpeg, check out are accompanying in-depth tutorial on FFmpeg which has many more examples to use and details about how it all functions and it’s terminologies.

  • Impress Guide is updated to match LibreOffice Community 7.3

    This 374 pages book covers the main features of Impress, the presentations (slide show) component of LibreOffice. You can create slides that contain text, bulleted and numbered lists, tables, charts, clip art, and other objects. Impress comes with prepackaged text styles, slide backgrounds, and Help. It can open and save to Microsoft PowerPoint formats and can export to PDF, HTML, and numerous graphic formats.

mesa 22.1.0

Hi list,

I'd like to announce that mesa 21.1.0 is finally available.

This release brings with it a lot of greate featurres, including (since
rc5) additional kopper backports for zink, and support for Intel's
Alchemist DG2 platform.

See you all in two weeks with 22.1.1.

Cheers,
Dylan
Arduino Projects: FingerX and Film Slides

  • FingerX is a gadget that lets people feel the shapes of VR objects physically | Arduino Blog

    One of virtual reality’s largest unsolved challenges is allowing players to interact with a virtual environment beyond just video and audio. This is why a team of researchers from the National Chengchi University in Taiwan came up with the FingerX project as a way to get physical feedback when touching objects in a real and VR settings simultaneously. Whereas other ideas revolve around constricting finger motion or using pins to generate rudimentary shapes, FingerX incorporates a single extender module that rests upon each fingertip and extends when certain conditions are met. When touching virtual objects that rest on a flat surface, the shape of the virtual object is intersected by the hand’s position and causes the extenders to mold around the form. Entirely virtual objects can also be held in the player’s hand using this same principle while also being able to fold away the extenders when grasping a physical object.

  • This robotic system automatically scans film slides on its own | Arduino Blog

    Before the advent of digital cameras, people used film to capture their most cherished memories. And nowadays, there is a rush to convert them into a digital format before they inevitably degrade and become unrecognizable. Film slides in particular have a major drawback in that they are separate, individual pieces of film placed onto small cards which makes scanning them manually a very long and expensive process. In order to digitize his family’s collection of film slides, Hackster.io user Chris was able to create a robot that automates this tedious task.

