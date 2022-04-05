today's howtos
The journey to ZFS raidz1 with different sized disks (On NetBSD) (Wheelbarrow optional)
Now the question of how to use different sized disks with ZFS comes up reasonably often, and the answer is invariably "you don't", quite often followed by: [...]
5 Ways to Open or Launch an Application in Debian
The calculator is one of the basic tools of any operating system. The Linux operating system also includes a calculator application, which is perfectly sufficient for basic use. You can solve both simple and complex mathematical equations. By default, the calculator application in Linux appears in a simple mode. However, to perform more advanced calculations, you can switch to different modes, such as advanced mode, financial mode, and programming mode.
If you use the calculator regularly, you may find ways to start it with a method that best suits your needs. In this article, we’ll explain 5 different methods you can use to open an application in your Linux operating system. The methods described include opening the application both from the GUI and from the terminal.
How to Install Notepad++ Editor on Ubuntu
Notepad++ is one of the best text and source code editors developed for the Microsoft Windows platform. Notepad++ is an open-source code editor that is much better than the standard Windows text editor. It supports various features like syntax highlighting, multi-document view, bracket matching, macro recording, auto-completion, color codes, etc. But it is not available for Linux. If you go to the official website of Notepad++, you will notice that there is no link to download Notepad++ for Linux distributions. Fortunately, however, there is a way to use Notepad++ on Linux distributions, as it is available as a snap package for Linux users.
How To Install Brave Browser on Fedora 36 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, Brave browser is an open-source browser based on the Chromium web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. Brave is a privacy-focused internet browser that sets itself apart from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Brave browser on a Fedora 36.
How to Find Video Resolution (Width and Height) in Linux
Being characterized as a Linux user does not necessarily imply that we are constrained to a technical lifestyle. The advantage of using Linux as the go-to operating system has contributed to the career growth of content creators, video producers, and even online video streamers. Whether it is project-related or work-related, dealing with videos will always redirect us to the issue of video resolution.
How to Check IPv4 Address on CentOS 9 Stream - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials
The IP address is a numerical label, for example “192.0.10.1” that logically and hierarchically identifies an interface on the network of a device that uses the Internet Protocol or corresponds to the network level of the TCP/IP model.
This is why many people need to know what their IP address is to perform network-related configurations.
For an experienced user, this should not be a problem, but for a newcomer, it can be a bit of a challenge. Let’s get to it.
How To Install Nginx with Let's Encrypt on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Nginx is an open-source, free HTTP server software. In addition to its HTTP server capabilities, Nginx can also function as a proxy server. Whereas Let’s Encrypt is a certificate authority that provides free SSL certificates for websites. Let’s Encrypt supports auto installation of certificates on Apache, Nginx, Plex, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Let’s Encrypt SSL with Nginx on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Mesa 22.1 Released with Improvements for Elden Ring, Apex Legends, Zink, and More
New features in the Mesa 22.1 series include support for Intel’s Alchemist DG2 platform, D3D12 GL4.2 support, Vulkan 1.3 support on Lavapipe, and Kopper interface backports for the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver to provide some minimal amount of display server info. It also introduces several new OpenGL and Vulkan extensions, including GL_NV_pack_subimage, VK_EXT_depth_clip_control on Lavapipe and RADV (Radeon Vulkan) drivers, and VK_EXT_image_2d_view_of_3d on ANV and Lavapipe drivers.
today's howtos
mesa 22.1.0
Hi list, I'd like to announce that mesa 21.1.0 is finally available. This release brings with it a lot of greate featurres, including (since rc5) additional kopper backports for zink, and support for Intel's Alchemist DG2 platform. See you all in two weeks with 22.1.1. Cheers, Dylan
Arduino Projects: FingerX and Film Slides
