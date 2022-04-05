Mesa 22.1 Released with Improvements for Elden Ring, Apex Legends, Zink, and More New features in the Mesa 22.1 series include support for Intel’s Alchemist DG2 platform, D3D12 GL4.2 support, Vulkan 1.3 support on Lavapipe, and Kopper interface backports for the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver to provide some minimal amount of display server info. It also introduces several new OpenGL and Vulkan extensions, including GL_NV_pack_subimage, VK_EXT_depth_clip_control on Lavapipe and RADV (Radeon Vulkan) drivers, and VK_EXT_image_2d_view_of_3d on ANV and Lavapipe drivers.

today's howtos How to Add Ubuntu System to FreeIPA Server After you have installed the FreeIPA identity management system, you will need to enroll and add client machines to the FreeIPA server. In this tutorial, learn how to add an Ubuntu system to the FreeIPA server.

How to Install and Use FFmpeg in Ubuntu 22.04 FFmpeg is an open source software to manipulate multimedia files. It can play, record, convert, and stream video and audio files. It comes packaged with leading audio and video codecs. Many enterprises use FFmpeg in their core processing of their applications. Many consumer applications use FFmpeg as well. In this tutorial we will install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04 and use a few of its most frequently used features. If you’d like to learn more about how to use FFmpeg, check out are accompanying in-depth tutorial on FFmpeg which has many more examples to use and details about how it all functions and it’s terminologies.

Impress Guide is updated to match LibreOffice Community 7.3 This 374 pages book covers the main features of Impress, the presentations (slide show) component of LibreOffice. You can create slides that contain text, bulleted and numbered lists, tables, charts, clip art, and other objects. Impress comes with prepackaged text styles, slide backgrounds, and Help. It can open and save to Microsoft PowerPoint formats and can export to PDF, HTML, and numerous graphic formats.