Mesa 22.1 Released with Improvements for Elden Ring, Apex Legends, Zink, and More
New features in the Mesa 22.1 series include support for Intel’s Alchemist DG2 platform, D3D12 GL4.2 support, Vulkan 1.3 support on Lavapipe, and Kopper interface backports for the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver to provide some minimal amount of display server info.
It also introduces several new OpenGL and Vulkan extensions, including GL_NV_pack_subimage, VK_EXT_depth_clip_control on Lavapipe and RADV (Radeon Vulkan) drivers, and VK_EXT_image_2d_view_of_3d on ANV and Lavapipe drivers.
today's howtos
After you have installed the FreeIPA identity management system, you will need to enroll and add client machines to the FreeIPA server. In this tutorial, learn how to add an Ubuntu system to the FreeIPA server.
FFmpeg is an open source software to manipulate multimedia files. It can play, record, convert, and stream video and audio files. It comes packaged with leading audio and video codecs.
Many enterprises use FFmpeg in their core processing of their applications. Many consumer applications use FFmpeg as well.
In this tutorial we will install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04 and use a few of its most frequently used features.
If you’d like to learn more about how to use FFmpeg, check out are accompanying in-depth tutorial on FFmpeg which has many more examples to use and details about how it all functions and it’s terminologies.
This 374 pages book covers the main features of Impress, the presentations (slide show) component of LibreOffice. You can create slides that contain text, bulleted and numbered lists, tables, charts, clip art, and other objects. Impress comes with prepackaged text styles, slide backgrounds, and Help. It can open and save to Microsoft PowerPoint formats and can export to PDF, HTML, and numerous graphic formats.
mesa 22.1.0
Hi list,
I'd like to announce that mesa 21.1.0 is finally available.
This release brings with it a lot of greate featurres, including (since
rc5) additional kopper backports for zink, and support for Intel's
Alchemist DG2 platform.
See you all in two weeks with 22.1.1.
Cheers,
Dylan
Arduino Projects: FingerX and Film Slides
One of virtual reality’s largest unsolved challenges is allowing players to interact with a virtual environment beyond just video and audio. This is why a team of researchers from the National Chengchi University in Taiwan came up with the FingerX project as a way to get physical feedback when touching objects in a real and VR settings simultaneously.
Whereas other ideas revolve around constricting finger motion or using pins to generate rudimentary shapes, FingerX incorporates a single extender module that rests upon each fingertip and extends when certain conditions are met. When touching virtual objects that rest on a flat surface, the shape of the virtual object is intersected by the hand’s position and causes the extenders to mold around the form. Entirely virtual objects can also be held in the player’s hand using this same principle while also being able to fold away the extenders when grasping a physical object.
Before the advent of digital cameras, people used film to capture their most cherished memories. And nowadays, there is a rush to convert them into a digital format before they inevitably degrade and become unrecognizable. Film slides in particular have a major drawback in that they are separate, individual pieces of film placed onto small cards which makes scanning them manually a very long and expensive process. In order to digitize his family’s collection of film slides, Hackster.io user Chris was able to create a robot that automates this tedious task.
